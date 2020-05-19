Nick Jonas Reveals Priyanka Chopra Gets Upset If He Blurts Spoilers Of 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas appeared in an interview with Sirus XM. The video snippet of the interview is doing the rounds as Nick Jonas revealed Priyanka Chopra’s interests in music while they were in lockdown. Nick Jonas spoke about his ‘bad teaching’ when asked about his lessons to PC. He also added that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a big help during his The Voice live telecast recording from home.

Nick Jonas talks about Priyanka Chopra Jonas & teaching lessons

Nick Jonas was asked about him teaching the piano to his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas while they are quarantining together in Los Angeles. To this Nick Jonas answered that she picks things up really fast, as she has musical talent in her. She was signed as a recording artist as per Nick. Nick Jonas, however, regrets the fact that he could not teach her well.

The singer revealed that because he learnt through listening to music, he does not really know how to teach all the things he learned to Priyanka. He admits to being a ‘bad teacher’ as per the radio interview.

Nick Jonas also added that Priyanka Chopra is in love with his show The Voice. She is always helpful with the set-up and going live from their LA home. Because of the time difference between the record and airtime, Nick Jonas knows everything beforehand. However, he cannot say anything to Priyanka for another three hours. She hates it if he spoils the show as she loves the show to bits. Nick Jonas said that he stays put for some time, otherwise she is very unhappy with him. He does not share any spoiler before the show is aired.

Check out the interview where Nick revealed his wife’s favourite show is The Voice:

Nick Jonas & Priyanka's pictures on their social media accounts over the years

Before The Voice, Nick Jonas was touring around the world before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the other hand, was seen in her critics favourite and acclaimed film The Sky Is Pink. During the interview, Nick Jonas was asked whether fans can expect a collaboration in the future with Priyanka Chopra. However, he did not give a strong affirmation on the question, instead, shared that Priyanka Chopra alone is talented.

