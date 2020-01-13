Rani Mukerji Thinks Actors Being Stereotyped On Their Marital Status Is "regressive"

Actor Rani Mukerji was last seen in the thriller Mardaani 2. The movie and her performance in the film were highly appreciated by the audience. In an interview with a media publication, the actor expressed her views regarding actors being stereotyped after marriage. Rani Mukerji believes that it is regressive to be stereotyping actors on the basis of their marital status and parenthood.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's Look Back At 2019 Includes Some Truly Amazing Moments

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelievable

Here is what Rani believes

Rani said that she has always believed in letting her work to do the talking and not paying attention to what stereotypes have been doing the rounds. She also added that as she has been working in the Bollywood industry for so long, she was aware of the loose conversations such as the idea that a woman ceases to be a leading actor once she gets married. She also mentioned that people keep talking about how actors after motherhood are not considered for lead roles in films. Rani believes this thinking is regressive.

Rani mentioned that she was delighted with the love that the audience has showered on her last three films. In the past few years, Rani Mukerji has impressed the audience with her films like Mardaani, Hichki, and Mardaani 2. The film Hichki was released after Rani Mukerji gave birth to her daughter Adira and after she had taken a sabbatical from acting. Rani said that she wants to continue being an actor. She knows that she loves what she does and so she wants to continue being an actor for as long as the audience is happy to see her on-screen.

Rani also believes that the validation from the audience is something that matters to her the most. Rani added that she is thankful for the support that she has received for movies like Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2. This support is the one thing that motivates her to do better work with each film. Rani also mentioned how delighted she was as her movies have successfully spread important messages to the people across the nation.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan: India Will Take Over Global Dance Scene In Next 10 Years

Also Read: Angelina Jolie, Christian Bale Could Not Make It To Golden Globes 2020, Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.