'Bunty Aur Babli 2': It Is A Wrap As The Cast Completes Shooting Schedule In Abu Dhabi

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is one of the most awaited romantic comedies of the year. The previous edition of the film was a massive success among fans and was a huge box office hit as well. The 2005 film featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles alongside Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. This time, the makers are back with part two of the film, with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast wraps up shooting schedule in Abu Dhabi

As per an entertainment portal, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has wrapped up its schedule in Abu Dhabi. Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to post an update of the group standing ahead of a glorious and extravagant hotel.

According to the entertainment portal, the makers shot a huge portion of the film in Mumbai over a period of two months. Later the cast set off to Abu Dhabi for the remaining part of their schedule which is now reportedly completed.

As per reports, the makers flew to Abu Dhabi in order to film the climax scene of Bunty Aur Babli 2. Varun Sharma, who the director of the film, said that they were shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. He added that the Emirates gives a lot of scale to the film.

Bunty aur Babli 2 is expected to release on June 26, 2020, as per reports. The announcement of the new Bunty aur Babli film came as a surprise to fans when the makers announced Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari as part of their project. However, days after the news, the makers said that Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan too will be seen on screen as senior con artists in the film. It has been 15 years since the release of Bunty Aur Babli, and now Varun Sharma brings a new story with four cons at the centre in the sequel.

