Siddhant Chaturvedi Wraps Up Abu Dhabi Schedule Of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Shares Pic

Siddhant Chaturvedi might be new to Bollywood, but he is already one of the most sought actors in the industry. He is well-loved for his impactful roles in Inside Edge and Gully Boy, and he even won an award for playing the best supporting role. Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, which will be his second Bollywood flick. The actor recently shared a photo on his Instagram page where he revealed the schedule wrap up of his upcoming film.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a pic from Abu Dhabi & announces schedule wrap up of Bunty Aur Babli 2

The above photo was shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi on February 29, 2020. In the caption, the actor mentioned that the shooting schedule for Bunty Aur Babli 2 had wrapped up. Siddhant and the rest of the cast recently travelled to Abu Dhabi, where they had been busy filming the final scenes of the film.

In the photo, he had his back turned to his fans and his arms spread wide open, as he admired the city of Abu Dhabi in front of him. Siddhant Chaturvedi also added a witty and poetic caption to the post. He wrote, "Humare paas hai Har taley ki Chaabhi, Bawaal karein Uttar Pradesh to Abu Dhabi." (I have the key to every lock, I travelled to Abu Dhabi from Uttar Pradesh to have some fun)

Fans loved Siddhant Chaturvedi's little poetic caption, and many even jokingly added that he had the key to their hearts. Some fans were more amused by the fact that he had his back turned to the camera, asking him to turn around and look at them. Alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also star Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh in leading roles. The film is set to release on June 26, 2020. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and is directed by Varun V. Sharma.

