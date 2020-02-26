Bunty Aur Babli 2: Debutant Sharvari Opens Up About Comparison With Rani Mukerji

Debutant actor Sharvari is going to make her big debut with Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2. ​​​​​Rani Mukerji played the lead role in the previous instalment. Fans have been wondering if Sharvari would play Babli in the second instalment and fill in the shoes of Rani Mukerji.

'Have no shoes to fill in'

In a recent interview to an online portal, Sharvari revealed that Rani Mukerji will be a part of the sequel. Sharvari also said that Rani will be retaining her own character in the film which is why she has ‘no shoes to fill in’. She also revealed that the film is set ten years later, and she will portray a completely different character in the film. She also said that the moviegoers will watch a completely new character. She also opened up about her comparisons with Rani Mukerji. She emphasised that she is honoured to be compared with her as she is a big fan of Rani Mukerji and also Babli.

Sharvari was asked is she was nervous while shooting with Rani Mukerji. She said that Rani Mukerji always used to give good vibes on set. She also said that Rani along with the team used to have a fun banter even before they went on set. She also emphasised that Rani made the environment feel so ‘nice and friendly’ and did not make them feel like they are working with such a big actor.

Apart from Rani Mukerji and Sharvari, the film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by debutante Varun V. Sharma. And as per reports, the film is expected to release on June 26, 2020.

Image courtesy: Sharvari Instagram

