'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Crew Wraps Up Shoot With 'fun Song'; YRF Releases Fresh Pics Of Cast

Yash Raj Films recently announced that they have wrapped up the shoot of Bunty Aur Babli 2, through their official Instagram handle. They also revealed that the work was sealed with a fun song that features all four lead actors- Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh, and Saif Ali Khan. They also posted a bunch of adorable pictures from the last day, building up the anticipation amongst their followers.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 shoot wrapped

Yash Raj Films recently took to Instagram to share a pair of pictures of the Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast as they put forth the important announcement. In the pictures posted, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh, and Saif Ali Khan are seen posing for the camera with delightful smiles across their faces. In the first picture, Siddhant and Saif stand at either end, stretching an arm out, like they are giving a fist bump to the viewers. In the other click, Siddhant and Sharvari appear to be embracing each other in the right while Rani and Saif stand to the left, posing for the camera with a cool attitude.

Siddhant Chaturvedi appears in a denim dominant look with a casual jacket and a neon green t-shirt. Sharvari Wagh, on the other hand, is wearing a casual pair of jeans with a sleeveless blue crop top giving out an elegant yet casual vibe. Saif Ali Khan dons a complete black outfit with a pair of quirky shades while Rani Mukerji stuns in a simple orange top and blue jeans.

In the caption for the post, YRF has announced that the crew wrapped up their shooting schedule for the film Bunty Aur Babli 2. They have also mentioned that they shot a fun song at the end with proper safety measures laid down by the authorities. Have a look at the post on YRJ’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have mentioned how excited they are for the upcoming film. They have also appreciated the casual and attractive attires of the cast members through various emoticons. Have a look.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a comedy film that is expected to release in the year 2021. The plot of the film is about the series of events that occur after Bunty and Babli decide to retire for good. The film is being directed by Varun V Sharma while Yash Raj Films are the official producers. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been stirring up quite some excitement owing to the success of the previous installment that released in 2015.

