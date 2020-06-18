'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Star Cast To Shoot Special Dancing Number In August?

Recently, a report published by a news portal has stated that debutant director Varun V Sharma has gone back to the calendar to map out Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Baunty Aur Babli 2's last schedule. The report suggested that the schedule will include a special number with the leads. The report also gave a sneak-peek into the shooting developments of the upcoming flick.

READ | 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': It Is A Wrap As The Cast Completes Shooting Schedule In Abu Dhabi

Bunty Aur Babli 2 shooting updates

According to the report, the song is one of the highlights of the film. The report further added that after much deliberation, Varun and producer Aditya Chopra decided that shooting it within the premises of Yash Raj Studios, with a minimal crew, would be the best course of action. Elaborating about the same, the report added that the makers will have the advantage of a controlled environment, making it easier to adhere to the guidelines. According to the same report, the song was originally envisioned as an outdoor shoot.

READ | Bunty Aur Babli 2: Debutant Sharvari Opens Up About Comparison With Rani Mukerji

Giving an insight into the development, the report revealed that the track will be shot in August once the permissions are in place. In conclusion, the report added that the remaining patchwork shoot will be conducted in the Andheri studio of YRF. Reportedly, the lead cast, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, had completed shooting a major portion of Bunty Aur Babli 2 in Abu Dhabi before the lockdown was announced.

READ | 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Who Is Sharvari? Will She Be The New Babli?

Bunty Aur Babli 2 details

Talking about the film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announced and started filming on December 17, 2019. The upcoming comedy flick was slated to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020. The official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made. Interestingly, the film will mark the comeback of popular on-screen pair Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after almost nine years.

READ | 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sharvari Replace Abhishek And Rani, See Pic

The first installment of Bunty Aur Babli released in 2005. It featured Rani Mukerji along with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The film managed to garner a positive response from the critics and the audience. Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan was the first choice for the sequel but things did not work out between the production house and him.

#Rani’s official statement on #AbhishekBachchan and #BuntyAurBabli2: “#Abhishek and I were both approached by #YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in #BuntyAurBabli2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly.” — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.