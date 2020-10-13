'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Film Completed After All Cast Members Wrap Up Dubbing

Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari Wagh have completed the dubbing of their upcoming movie. Recently, director Varun V Sharma talked about his debut film and confirmed that all the actors have wrapped up the dubbing. Moreover, he called Bunty Aur Babli 2 a hilarious big-screen entertainer and expressed his excitement for its release. Here is what the filmmaker spoke about his upcoming venture. Read on:

Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars wrapped up dubbing

Director Varun V Sharma has confirmed that the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2, including Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari Wagh, has completed dubbing for the crime comedy-drama movie. The debutant filmmaker also said that they could not wait to show the film to the audience. So, the crime comedy-drama flick is all set to release. Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films will decide the best window to release the movie in theatres.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast

Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast features a fresh pair as the new conmen. Siddhant Chaturvedi will essay the role of Bunty, which was originally played by Abhishek Bachchan. On the other hand, Sharvari Wagh will portray Babli, which was earlier essayed by Rani Mukerji. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast will also reunite Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after many years. The two actors have previously worked together in movies like Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Ta Ra Rum Pum, to name a few.

About the crime-comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2

In the last schedule, the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 completed their movie’s filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The team also shot an entertaining song at Yash Raj Films Studios. Yash Raj Films ensured that they followed all the safety measures while shooting Bunty Aur Babli 2. The crime comedy-drama is directed by debutant Varun V Sharma, who has earlier worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s hit flicks like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. It is produced by Aditya Chopra, under the YRF banner.

