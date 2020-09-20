Did You Know Sidharth Malhotra Is Associated With PETA India & Wildlife SOS?

Student Of The Year fame Sidharth Malhotra is known for his charming looks, apart from his acting skills. He is also an avid social media user and is often seen sharing pictures with his doggo companion Oscar. But many of his fans are unaware of the fact that apart from being an animal lover, he has also been associated with several welfare associations. Read on:

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra's Most Unforgettable Numbers That His Fans Can Dance To

Sidharth Malhotra is associated with various welfare associations

From Jacqueline Fernandez to Salman Khan, several Bollywood celebrities own a pet. Amongst all these actors, Sidharth Malhotra’s love for his pet dog Oscar is widely popular. The Marjaavan actor has time and again given us a glimpse of Oscar on social media. The actor even says that Oscar is his ‘bestie’.

However, not many are aware of the fact that Sidharth Malhotra has been associated with several animal welfare associations like PETA India and Wildlife SOS. PETA, which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is an American animal rights organisation based in Norfolk, Virginia. The association was founded in March 1980 by Ingrid Newkirk and first caught the public’s attention in the summer of 1981. Today, PETA focuses on four core issues—opposition to factory farming, fur farming, animal testing, and the use of animals in entertainment.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Turned Singer For 'Bandook Meri Laila' Song From 'A Gentleman'?

On the other hand, Wildlife SOS was established in 1995. Its primary objective was of rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife in distress and preserving natural heritage. Wildlife SOS is currently one of the largest Wildlife Organisations in South Asia. Moreover, this organisation is also known for its efforts at rescue and rehabilitation of sloth bears and more recently elephants.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan. Next, he will be seen in an upcoming movie Shershaah, helmed by Vikram Batra. The film will also have Kiara Advani, Jaaved Jaffrey, and Shiv Pandit in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the actor will be playing a double role in the upcoming war film. The movie follows the journey of decorated army captain Vikram Batra. The film was earlier slated to release on July 3, 2020, but the dates have been pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Shares Pic Sporting A Mask; Milap Zaveri Says 'Mass Hero To Mask Hero'

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Looks Strikingly Handsome In His 'Kala Chashma'; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.