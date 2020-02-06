'My Work Is Done': Shaad Ali Has No Regrets Over Not Directing Bunty Aur Babli 2

The 2005 crime comedy film Bunty Aur Babli will always be a cult classic for its cast, songs, costumes, dialogues and many other things. The film, directed by Saathiya fame Shaad Ali, had been an overnight success and a benchmark project for actors Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Shaad Ali, who is currently busy with his web series Pawan & Pooja featuring actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Deepti Naval, Sharman Joshi, Gul Panag, and others, is not going to direct the much-anticipated sequel to Bunty Aur Babli and he does not regret his decision.

Read | Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan says reunion with Rani Mukerji will not be like Hum Tum 2

In an interaction with a local daily, the Soorma director said that his work in the Bunty Aur Babli universe was only till the original film and that he was never meant to direct the sequel. His assistant director in films like Kill Dill, Ok Jaanu - Varun V Sharma will be directing the sequel film titled Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film is scheduled to feature actors Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan as the original Bunty and Babli 10 years after the timeline of the original film. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Sharvari Wagh in the lead role opposite Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Read | Newcomer Sharvari talks about her debut film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', calls it 'a laugh riot'

Shaad Ali further revealed that the script of the sequel is written by Varun and he has faith that the newcomer director will make a good film. The original con couple Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan were earlier roped in for the sequel but things did not work out for Abhishek. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Rani Mukerji had revealed that although she would miss Abhishek in the sequel, she is equally excited to have her Ta Ra Rum Pum co-star Saif Ali Khan on board for this project.

Read | Rani Mukerji reveals why Abhishek Bachchan is not a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2

About the film

The film is reportedly set in today's time and will be a family entertainer. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will feature a fresh pairing of the young actors and is expected to be a defining film for them. The film is expected to release in theaters by the end of 2020.

Read | Saif Ali Khan accepted role in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' because of THIS person. Read more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.