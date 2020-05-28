Will Benedict-Emilia Be Apt In Hollywood's Remake Of Dramedy 'Bunty Aur Babli'?

Bunty Aur Babli is one of the most iconic movies of the 2000s. It was a huge hit at the time of its release and still seems to have a huge fan base. The story revolves around the lives of a boy and a girl from a small-town who lead the life of con artists. They become infamous as Bunty and Babli. However, their happy times are short-lived as they attract the attention of a police commissioner who is out to get them. The movie cast Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. On that note, if Bunty Aur Babli is made in Hollywood, these are the celebs who might be perfect for the cast.

Rakesh Trivedi- Benedict Cumberbatch

Cumberbatch is known for delivering sarcastic lines which might be just what is needed to play the iconic character of Rakesh Trivedi aka Bunty.

Image credit: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram, SherlockHomlesofficial Instagram

Vimmi Saluja- Emilia Clarke

A similar trait of sarcasm and a bit of craziness is expected from Vimmi aka Babli. Emilia Clarke seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: RaniMukerjifans Instagram, Emilia Clarke Instagram

Also Read: Would Deepika As Debbie & Katrina As Daphne Be Perfect As 'Ocean's 8' Bollywood Cast?

DCP Dashrath Singh- Robert De Niro

It is only fair that a legendary Hollywood actor like Robert De Niro plays the character essayed by the legendary Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan. Not to mention, De Niro is a fine actor and would definitely do justice to the role.

Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram, DailydoseofRobertdeNiro Instagram

Vimmi’s father- Steve Martin

Known for his impeccable comic timing as well as the prowess to play serious scenes, Steve Martin seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Puneet Issar Instagram, Steve Martin Instagram

Vimmi’s mother- Diane Keaton

If Steve Martin plays Vimmi’s father, then it is only right that Diane Keaton should play her mother given the great chemistry between the two actors.

Image credit: Kiran Juneja Instagram, Diane Keaton Instagram

Also Read: Will Ranbir Kapoor Know Any Better Than Jon Snow In 'Game Of Thrones' Desi Version? Check

Mr Trivedi- Michael Douglas

Another iconic Hollywood actor, Michael Douglas would be perfect to play the role of Rakesh aka Bunty’s father.

Image credit: Raj Babbar Instagram, Michael Douglas Instagram

Mrs Trivedi- Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda is known for her comic as well as serious roles, especially like the one she played in Monster-in-Law. Hence, she seems perfect to play the role of Bunty’s mother.

Image credit: americaammayi_serial Instagram, Jane Fonda Instagram

Q Q Qureshi- Peter Dinklage

It would be interesting to see the ever serious Peter Dinklage play a role like that of Q Q Qureshi from Bunty Aur Babli.

Image credit: Sanjay Mishra Instagram, Peter Dinklage Instagram

Also Read: Will Chris As Chulbul Pandey & ScaJo As Rajjo Click If 'Dabangg' Was Remade In Hollywood?

Also Read: Henry Cavill As Hathiram Chaudhary, Here's Cast For A Hollywood Version Of 'Paatal Lok'

Image credit: thegreatbollywoodparty Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.