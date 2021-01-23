'The White Tiger', 'Super Over', 'Boitorini '& Other Most-awaited Films Released This Week

Every week, the theatre and OTT platforms release a handful of films to provide entertainment to their audience. Following the tradition, this week also saw a couple of releases. The list includes titles such as The White Tiger, Boitorini, and many others. Scroll down to take a look at the list, which could suggest you the best pick for this weekend's plan. Interestingly, all the films listed below are released in the third week of January 2021, that is from January 16 to January 23.

The White Tiger

The Netflix original was one of the most awaited films of the year 2021. Interestingly, the film marked the first collaboration of critically acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao and global star Priyanka Chopra. Also, it is an official adaption of author Arvind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel with the same title. In a conversation with Associated Press, Priyanka had said that the film had a profound effect on her.

READ | 'Vellam' Review By The Twitterati: Know What Viewers Have To Say About Jayasurya's Film

Boitorini

The Anindya Dutta directorial released on YouTube as well as an OTT platform. The 29-minute film revolves around the life of widower Sougata Roychoudhury, an eminent poet who is being honoured by a literary society to have a serene holiday at Kusumpur forest. The lead character Sougata is played by Soumitra Chatterjee. The film was released on Tuesday to commemorate the 86th birthday of Chatterjee.

READ | 'The White Tiger' Review: Netizens Hail Story, Call It 'engaging & Thought-provoking'

Vellam

The Jayasurya starrer is the story about an alcoholic who has been effectively disowned by society. The film also features Samyukhta Menon and Saiju Kurup, among many others. Vellam, which is considered to be the first Malayalam film that has received a theatrical release in nearly a year, has a rating of 9.1 on IMDb. Meanwhile, details regarding Vellam's Day 1 Box Office collections are awaited.

Kunthi

The Tamil-language film is a suspense-drama. It released on January 20. The Panna Royal directorial has a multi-layer plot that revolves around a home-maker mother who has two daughters and the three are struggling to survive in their house in the presence of the titular role. The movie’s star cast has Gitanjali, Poorna and Abhimanyu Singh.

READ | Bengali Short Film 'Boitorini' Starring Soumitra Chatterjee Released On YouTube

Super Over

The Telugu-language crime thriller movie's ensemble star cast has Naveen Chandra, Chandini Chowdary, and Ajay in lead roles. The film, which is available on Aha video, started streaming from January 22. Interestingly, the current IMDb score of the film is 8.6. The story revolves around three friends; Kaasi, Madhu, and Vasu.

READ | 'Super Over' Movie Review: Netizens Calls It A 'gripping Thriller' With 'crazy Climax'

(Image courtesy: Netflix & Aha Video YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.