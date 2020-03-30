Bura Waqt Actually Acha Waqt Hota Hai, Says Kangana Ranaut Amid Lockdown

As the Navaratri week is going on, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to talk about the dark phase of her life and also appealed to fans to not take this phase as a bad one in life. Here's what the Panga actor has shared about the incident that changed her life. Read on for more--

Kangana talks about the dark phase of life

In Kangana Ranaut's Instagram video, she has spoken too many things about the Coronavirus lockdown. Beginning the clip by asking if her fans are getting bored, and feeling depressed, Kangana explains people to not think of the current situation as a bad one. She then expresses that bad time in life is actually a good time in disguise. "Now you may say that I am being philosophical, but it is not like that", says Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut in the video continues to say that "There are many people and artists in the world who are not being able to confidently say that they are happy with what they have achieved in life. But I can say with sheer confidence that I am super proud and happy with what I have in my life". The Gangster actor then shares something about a dark phase in her life.

In the same clip, Kangana Ranaut expresses-- "I was only 15-16 when I escaped from own house thinking I will easily reach out to the sky and grab the stars. While I was dancing in the rain, my mother once told me that I'll do something in life. I became an actor in the next two years after I left home. I was also a drug addict and my life had turned upside down. She then expressed that she followed yoga and came back to track. She was thankful for the instance in her life, or else she would have got lost in the crowd, said Kangana Ranaut.

