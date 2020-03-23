Kangana Ranaut thanks well-wishers on birthday, recites iconic song for Shaheed Diwas

As Kangana Ranaut turned 33 on Monday, the actor conveyed her feelings in video to convey her gratitude to her well-wishers. March 23 also marks a significant date in Indian history as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were martyred on this day in 1931 and laid a foundation for India’s independence 16 years later. The National Award-winner's message for the day included both the events, as she honoured the bravehearts with a rendition of a patriotic song.

In a video shared by her sister Rangoli, Kangana can be seen dressed in a saree at her home in Manali. The actor said, “Today I have received lot of love and wishes from my friends, film industry, relatives, and I am extremely grateful for that.” She added, “It is also an extremely significant day as three freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh ji, Rajguru ji and Sukhdev ji were martyred, so I’d like to recite Kaifi Azmi’s lines.”

Kangana then renders Mohammad Rafi’s 1964 track Kar Chale Hum Fida Jaan-O-Tan Saathiyon song from the movie Haqeeqat.

The Queen star concluded it by saying, “Just think how our martyrs were singing Mera Rang De Basanti Chola while being hanged to death for our motherland.”

Watch the video here:

Dear friends Kangana thanking you all for wishing her on her Birthday also she sang few lines for our Martyrs, Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g1Ur65QLCE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

As the film industry, like all other industries, has put all work on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kangana has headed back to her hometown. The actor was seen along with her family, while honouring the warriors, the essential services workers, in the fight against COVID-19 on Sunday.

On the professional front, Kangana featured in the film Panga earlier this year and was acclaimed for her performance. She has multiple films in her kitty like Thalaivi, Tejas, Dhakaad in the pipeline. She also plans to roll out films from her recently-launched production house.

