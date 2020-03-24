Kangana Ranaut's Aunt Sudha Pens An Adorable Letter On Her 33rd Birthday; See Here

On Sunday, actor Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 33rd birthday with her family and friends in Manali. Considering the Coronavirus lockdown, Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 33rd birthday by conducting a small puja and a spent time with her family members. The actor's official Instagram team has shared more updates from her birthday celebration.

Taking to social media account, Kangana Ranaut's team shared pictures and captioned it as "A family that stays in together, celebrates together. Kangana and fam celebrated her birthday in Manali, with home-made cake (by @rangoli_r_chandel), wine, and some wonderful memories. PS: don’t forget to the traditional cap and the hand-written letter gifted to Kangana by her Bua ji”.

The one thing that captured everyone's attention is the handwritten letter that was presented to Kangana from her aunt Sudha as her birthday gift. In the letter, Sudha addressed Kangana by calling her 'Chotu'.

In the letter, the Queen actor's aunt Sudha has penned down her feelings towards Kangana. Sudha also called Kangana a strong woman who loves herself. Aunty Sudha also mentioned that the actor has built her own world with the help of her hard work. She also called Kangana a strong and gentle woman.

Towards the end of the letter, Sudha mentioned that "A woman like you in her essence is a gift to the world. We adore you and wish you stay successful, happy and blessed always. With warm hugs and blessings. -- Lovingly your Sudha Bua & Ami Bubu jee.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The biographical film is based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, the late politician and film actress. Thalaivi is directed by A. L. Vijay and is scheduled to release in June 2020.

