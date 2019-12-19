CAA: Kangana Ranaut Calls Bollywood 'cowards' Over Silence, Supports 'great Possibility'

Kangana Ranaut fumed at Bollywood stars for their silence on the controversies surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor called the actors were ‘cowards’ and termed them as ‘spinelesss’ for failing to raise their voice. At the same time, the three-time National Award winner said the country was standing at a ‘threshold of great possibility’ since ‘decisive decisions’ were being taken at the moment.

Kangana calls industry 'sissies'

When asked about netizens lashing out at the film fraternity and trending #ShameonBollywood on Twitter amid the CAA row, in an interview with a media publication, Kangana Ranaut said the actors should be 'ashamed' of themselves. The actor called the industry 'full of cowards' and said they were 'full of themselves.' She said Twitteratti was 'absolutely justified' since she said the stars were only interested in looking into the mirror '20 times a day', and claiming to have electricity, water, beautiful houses and other privileges, and not be concerned about the issues of the country. Kangana also stated that she repeatedly called out the stars out for it. She said that stars felt they were above the nation, and called them 'indifferent' to the issues of the nation. She stated, however, people are now noticing it and that's why the stars are in for a 'big shock.'

On being asked if the stars were made soft targets, Kangana said the people made the stars, but they did not want to raise their voice for the people’s welfare. The Queen star said they were put at a pedestal to express their thoughts, but termed their behaviour as ‘sissies’. Kangana said the industry lived under a ‘fear of everything’ and that they were most ‘scared human beings’ she had ever seen. She also accused them of ‘bullying’ outsiders and girls. She also claimed that they were scared of being trolled and political parties. Kangana stated that actors needed to be answerable and justify their position.

She questioned if the power given to them was only for Instagram posts and doing ‘drug parties.’ She also accused the industry of making ‘atrocious’ films that they need to be ‘ashamed’ of, ‘killing’ genuine work and propagating ‘mediocre’ work. Kangana said the stars were not made a soft target, instead they had made the nation a ‘soft target’.

Kangana added that there was no hope for them, and it was high time, people stop seeing them as torchbearers. She accused them of only being involved on social media, make-up and spending time in the gym. She added that the people needed to see them for who they are and identify their real role models and they won’t be disappointed.

‘Threshold of great possibility’

When asked in the interview if she will take to the streets and join the movement, the Judgementall Hai Kya star that the country was currently standing at the ‘threshold of great possibility’ since it was the time when ‘decisive decisions’ were being taken. The Tanu Weds Manu star said we will now know 'what is India, what is not India, who is Indian and who is not Indian', something governments before did not know. She also claimed India faced multiple issues like population explosion, malnutrition, rape, gender issues because of these reasons.

