Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha Recalls When They Spoke About Suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across the nation. The entire country and the entertainment industry is mourning the loss of the young actor. TV actor Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha also took to her Instagram to remember her friend and colleague Sushant Singh Rajput. In the post shared by the TV actor, she recounted the ‘enthralling conversations’ that they used to have. Here is what she had to say about it.

Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha's post

Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha shared a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput and penned down a heartfelt caption to the post. In the caption of the post, she recalled the first time she met him. She also made a shocking revelation that the first time she met with the actor, they spoke about suicide.

In the caption of the post, Ayesha said, “The very FIRST time I met him was at his Bandra house and we spoke about suicide. I remember us looking down from his balcony which was quite a few stories up and he asked what it would feel like if we jumped. It catapulted us into a conversation about the value of life, the need for thrill, the purpose of existence- stuff I've loved since I was a teenager. It was an enthralling conversation, we laughed, we drank and I went back home with my friends”

Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha said that after that night they used to hang out together and would indulge in deep existential conversations. She also said that he had a very curious mind. The TV actor also emphasized that she was not close to him but he came across as a self-aware, thoughtful person.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. His body was found in his apartment by his house help. According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since the last few months. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral was done at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Bollywood celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral.

