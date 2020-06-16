Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Vikas Gupta Writes An Open Letter About Mental Health

In a tragic turn of events, the Hindi film industry has lost one of the best actors, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kai Po Che actor's body was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many celebs mourned the loss. Many also talked about mental health and its importance. One such video was posted by Vikas Gupta who took to his Instagram and wrote an open letter for those who want to help a troubled person. Take a look at his post here.

Vikas Gupta on helping a troubled person

On June 16, Vikas Gupta shared a video where he shared a few pics of him enjoying his time with Sushant Singh Rajput. After this, he spoke about how no person wants to die, but there are circumstances which lead to taking such action. He also spoke on how people are coming forward and are asking people to talk to them which is good. Vikas Gupta then expressed how the helpers later gossip about the things meant to be private, or sometimes even make fun about it. He said it is not right and also went on to say that he himself has been under pressure for about three years now. He also expressed that he at one point also wanted to end his life. Vikas Gupta mentioned how he is not getting work and no one speaks to him. Take a look at the post here.

An excerpt of his caption read, "Don’t ask a troubled person to talk to you if you don’t have an intention to help. Don’t call someone home for coffee because you want to feel good about yourself being kind you lend an ear. What he or she needs is much more. When you give hope and do nothing you add to the number of times his hope has died from inside."

After this he spoke about that he will not be shamed any more or blackmailed anymore by anyone. He then expressed that the people doing such things have been doing it for a long time and added that he would like to see such people realise that cruelty they inflict on others. He also added that they are some people who are brutal and sadistic, and he wasted his time and energy crying and begging asking for help, but no one helped him and even said they were busy.

