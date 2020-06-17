Can Allu Arjun Be Perfect 'Padman' In South Indian Version Of The Movie? See Full Cast

Padman is regarded as one of the best movies made on social issues. The movie released in 2018 and went on to become great critical as well as commercial success. The comedy-drama was written and directed by R Balki. Padman grossed more than â‚¹200 crores at the global box office and was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The movie had a stellar star cast with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Akshay Kumar received several nominations for his performance in the film.

The movie is inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. The plot of the film revolves around the character of Akshay Kumar and his efforts to make a machine that can make affordable sanitary pads. The movie addressed the social issue of menstrual hygiene and use of sanitary pads with sheer brilliance. Padman proved to be a hit all over India but what if the movie got a remake in South Indian film industry? Here is a look at Padman cast if the movie ever gets a south Indian remake.

Allu Arjun as Laxmikant "Laxmi" Chauhan

The lead role of Laxmi was played by Akshay Kumar in the movie. If the movie gets a south Indian remake, Allu Arjun can do justice to the role.

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram and Allu Arjun Instagram

Samantha Akkineni as Pari Walia

Sonam Kapoor had played the pivotal role of Pari Walia in Padman. For the South Indian version of the movie, Samantha Akkineni might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Sonam Kapoor Instagram and Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Pooja Hegde as Gayatri

Laxmi’s wife’s role was played by Radhika Apte in the movie. If the movie gets a South Indian remake, Pooja Hegde becomes the ideal choice to play the wife of Allu Arjun.

Image Credits: Radhika Apte Instagram and Pooja Hegde Instagram

Ramya Krishnan as Subhadra Chauhan

The veteran Marathi actor Jyoti Subhash had played the role of Laxmi’s mother. Ramya Krishnan can be the best choice to play the on-screen mother of Allu Arjun in the movie.

Image Credits: kalari_ved Instagram and meramyakrishnan Instagram

Sai Pallavi as Sonali Chauhan

Mrinmayee Godbole played the role of Laxmi’s eldest sister in Padman. For the South Indian version of the movie, Sai Pallavi can breathe life into this character.

Image Credits: Mrinmayee Godbole Instagram and Sai Palllavi Instagram

