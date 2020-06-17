Can Allu Arjun Be Perfect 'Padman' In South Indian Version Of The Movie? See Full Cast

Quick links:
Padman is regarded as one of the best movies made on social issues. The movie released in 2018 and went on to become great critical as well as commercial success. The comedy-drama was written and directed by R Balki. Padman grossed more than â‚¹200 crores at the global box office and was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The movie had a stellar star cast with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Akshay Kumar received several nominations for his performance in the film.
The movie is inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. The plot of the film revolves around the character of Akshay Kumar and his efforts to make a machine that can make affordable sanitary pads. The movie addressed the social issue of menstrual hygiene and use of sanitary pads with sheer brilliance. Padman proved to be a hit all over India but what if the movie got a remake in South Indian film industry? Here is a look at Padman cast if the movie ever gets a south Indian remake.
