Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's Song 'Seeti Maar' To Be Remade For Salman Khan's 'Radhe'?

On Monday, a report published on an online portal revealed that Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song Seeti Maar from Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham would be remade for Salman Khan starrer Radhe. According to the report, the music composers of Radhe have roped in Devi Sri Prasad, the original composer of Seeti Maar for the Hindi remake. Meanwhile, the Telugu song featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has crossed about 161 million on Youtube.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song Seeti Maar

Interestingly, before Seeti Maar, Devi Sri Prasad has worked with Salman Khan for the song Dinka Chika from Ready (2011). The original version of the Salman Khan song was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and picturised on Allu Arjun and the song is from Arya 2 (2009). Meanwhile, Radhe, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, reportedly has only a few days of shooting left. The makers of the Radhe are waiting for the lockdown to end to resume the shoot.

Radhe also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati in a prominent role. The Salman Khan is reported to be based on a Korean movie Veteran and is touted to be an action-thriller. Radhe is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films. Initially, the Salman Khan starrer was supposed to hit the marquee in Eid 2020, however, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the movie is reportedly pushed to Diwali 2020.

Besides Radhe, Salman Khan also has Farhan Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The forthcoming movie is reportedly a political thriller that has Pooja Hegde paired alongside Salman Khan. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and is reported to release in Eid 2021.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is touted to be a multi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Allu Arjun starrer is reported to be in the pre-production stage. The upcomer is also reported to be an action entertainer set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, reports claim that the makers are planning to start the shooting soon.

