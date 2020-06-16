Samantha Akkineni Balances Fitness & Food While Enjoying Her 'Tiramisu Surprise'

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni is renowned for her love of fitness and health. In fact, her social media page is a fitness inspiration for many of her fans. However, Samantha Akkineni does not compromise on her food for fitness. The actor often shows off her work out routine as well as her favourite food dishes on her social media. Recently, Samantha Akkineni shared a photo of herself eating a spoon full of mouth-watering Tiramisu.

Samantha shows off her love for Tiramisu while keeping a perfect balance between health and food

[Image from Samantha Akkineni Instagram]

Above is the image that Samantha Akkineni recently shared on her Instagram story. She actor also tagged the image as "a Tiramisu Suprise". She also thanked the cook who made the mouth-watering Tiramisu for her. While Samantha Akkineni often shares shows off her love for fitness and healthy food, the actor also enjoys her occasion sweet treat.

This is not the first time that Samantha Akkineni has shown off her love for sweets and desserts. Meanwhile, the actor has also taken up cooking as a new hobby during the lockdown. Moreover, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor revealed that she had a newfound love for gardening.

On the work front, actor Samantha Akkineni is set to feature in the upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will play the main male lead.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is directed by Vignesh Shivan and the filming for the movie will begin in August of 2020. Due to the delayed filming schedule, the movie remained unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samantha Akkineni last featured in Jaanu, a Telugu romantic drama movie that Sharwanand as the male lead. Meanwhile, the actor is also set to feature in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed show, The Family Man. Filming for the second season began in November of 2019 but was pushed back due to the pandemic. The Family Man season 2 is set to release sometime in late 2020.

[Promo from Samantha Akkineni Instagram]

