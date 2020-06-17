Samantha Akkineni Reveals She Has 'failed As A Mother' After Pet Hash Steals A Toy

Samantha Akkineni is currently quarantining along with her husband, Naga Chaitanya, and her dog, Hash. The trio has been spending lots of time together and has been sharing pictures of the same on social media. Samantha Akkineni recently took to social media to explain how she has 'failed as a mom'. Read on:

Samantha Akkineni shares pictures of her dog

Samantha Akkineni shares an unbreakable bond with her pet dog, Hash. She often shares pictures and videos of their antics around the house. Recently, Akkineni shared a few pictures and videos of her dog along with a stuffed toy.

According to the actor, her dog, Hash has stolen the stuffed toy from the neighbours. Samantha Akkineni also added how this is proof that she has “failed as a mom”. She further added, “My son is a thief...Stole Bambi here from the next door”.

Samantha Akkineni then also shared another picture where her pet dog, Hash can be seen lying on the bed. The toy he had stolen can be seen lying behind him. Samantha Akkineni added that he was “sulking” after being called out.

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s posts here:

(Image Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram)

Earlier last month on Mother’s Day, Samantha Akkineni wished herself with an adorable note. She shared a picture of herself lying on the floor with her pet dog, Hash. She then paired the picture with a note that read, “Happy mama’s day Tamtu. I am so glad I adopted you #mypooperscooper #treatbestower #favouritechild #chroniclesofbeingcute”.

Hash has been an inseparable part of Samantha Akkineni. Her social media is filled with pictures alongside Hash. Not just Samantha Akkineni, even her husband Naga Chaitanya is very fond of the little one. Fans of both the actors can never stop gushing about them. Samantha Akkineni even has a ring that has her dog’s initials on it.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in C Prem Kumar’s Jaanu early this year. The film also starred Sharwanand alongside Samantha Akkineni and received several praises with many critics lauding the two actors' performances. Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

