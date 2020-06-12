Samantha Akkineni Expresses Gratitude To COVID-19 Warriors Through An Inspirational Video

Many celebs on social media are praising and encouraging COVID-19 warriors. Recently, Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram for encouraging their efforts to battle the Coronavirus pandemic. Here's what she posted on social media.

Samantha Akkineni praises COVID-19 warriors in a recent post

Samantha Akkineni on Instagram posted two videos showing the efforts of the COVID-19 warriors and how they are helping to power through the current situation of Coronavirus pandemic. In the video, snippets of work done by the police, doctors, healthcare workers, people in charge of sanitisation is shown. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "We shall overcome 🙏... @anirudhofficial ... link in bio". Take a look:

Apart from Samantha Akkineni, many other celebs are also doing their bit to help battle the cases of Coronavirus in the country. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is sending the migrant workers stranded in Mumbai home through rail, road and airways as well. Recently, he sent 2000 UP-based migrant workers to home. Collaborating with his friend, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, has also provided the workers with food and other essentials for the journey.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhaskar had bought train tickets for around 1300 migrant workers stranded in Delhi to reach their homes in UP and Bihar. She had collaborated with the Delhi government for this initiative. Besides this, she has also bought shoes for a group of workers who were otherwise bare feet.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan has booked three flights for a total of 500 migrant workers to reach their homes in Varanasi. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is sending two meals per day to the 250 families of migrant workers in Gurgaon. On his birthday, Varun Dhawan had also donated five lakh rupees to the daily wage earners of the film industry. Joining him in this venture is also Salman Khan.

Varun Dhawan has also donated money to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra's state relief fund. Not only that, but he is also voicing his opinion on extending the lockdown in the state to curb the high number of Coronavirus cases in the state. Other Bollywood celebs who pledged their support through the PM CARES Fund are Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and many more.

