Can 'Dil Bechara' be watched without Disney+Hotstar subscription? Mukesh Chhabra reveals

A star who won hearts with his performances on the big screen, will be coming out with his last venture on the smaller screens. Despite fans demanding that Dil Bechara be released only on the big screen as a tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, makers decided against it and announced the release on an Over-The-Top platform. While the makers received flak from a section of netizens for their decision, there is after all a positive part of the online premiere, that will ensure that more people will be able to watch the movie, as compared to a theatrical release.

Dil Bechara will be available for free on Disney+Hotstar. Even those without subscription to the streaming service will be able to watch the film. The news was revealed by the director Mukesh Chhabra as he unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday.

The casting director, who makes his directorial debut, wrote that he was ‘glad’ that the movie was ‘free for everyone’, so every 'single person in India' can watch it without subscription, which is Rs 399/year for the VIP version.

The news was first revealed when the film’s poster was released to announce its OTT premiere. The caption by AR Rahman, who is the music composer, had revealed that the ‘the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.’

Mukesh made the statement while expressing his thoughts on the trailer. He was talking about putting the trailer into the ‘hands and hearts’ of the people and wrote, “It's over to you now” and that they could watch it as many times as they want. The filmmaker wrote that the trailer was coming out after a ‘long wait’, two years of his life.

He recalled the ‘many friendships’ close to his heart, the ‘ups and downs’, ‘happy and sad moments’ in the journey. Mukesh termed the film as his ‘dream and the dream of’ his ‘brother Sushant’ and added, ‘who will live on in me till my last breath.’

He also wrote that a lot has changed in his life in the past years and that he will always cherish every single moment. Speaking of the ‘many mixed emotions’, he urge everyone to ‘watch it with their family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones.’ The debutant termed the film an opportunity for them ‘to celebrate a life that lived’ and who ‘will forever be in our hearts.’

Here’s the post

Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi, who makes her debut. The film is the official adaptation of the book/film The Fault In Our Stars.

The trailer featured Sushant as a mischievous and free-spirited college student as he boosted the morale of Sanjana’s character of a cancer patient, as they fall in love, travel to Paris and face conflicts. Dil Bechara releases on Disney+Hostar on July 24.

