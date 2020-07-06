'Dil Bechara' trailer out: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film sure to make you emotional

No one would’ve thought that Dil Bechara would be Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. The actor’s untimely demise left his fans in shock and the movie assumes a different kind of value now. After the announcement that the film will hit a digital platform, the trailer was finally unveiled on Monday.

Sushant plays the role of Manny in the official remake of the book/film The Fault in Our Stars. He is seen as a free-spirited and mischievous college student, as he tries to cheer up the character of Kizie, played by Sanjana Sanghi, who is suffering from cancer. Be it shouting that he had never had sex or telling Kizie that they were a combination of ‘serial kisser and serial killer’, the film traces his naughty side at the beginning. However, matters turn serious between the two as they fall in love and he even accompanies her to Paris, to fulfill her wish.

In the same way as the dialogues of Chhichhore of life and death have been going viral since Sushant’s death, here too Sushant is heard saying a dialogue on how one could not decide on when one could live or die, but they could surely decide the way one could live. This dialogue is sure to make his fans emotional.

Watch the trailer

Dil Bechara is the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film has music by AR Rahman and hits Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

