Dil Bechara Shooting Location: Where Was Sushant Singh Rajput's Latest Film Shot?

Dil Bechara is an upcoming film that is based on a famous novel written by John Green, The Fault In Our Stars. The makers recently released the film’s trailer which has been getting a lot of appreciation to form the fans. But they have also been asking questions like, “where was Dil Bechara shot?” Here now, is all the information about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara filming location.

Where was Dil Bechara shot?

Reportedly, the principal photography of the film has started on July 9, 2018. The shoot of the film started from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and it was mostly shot there. But a few remaining portions of the film were supposed to be shot somewhere else. Thus the makers decided to shoot the last schedule of the film across Paris, France. Other than the scenes from the film, a song was also shot in India. This was done on August 29, 2018, along with the popular Bollywood director, Farah Kahn.

More about Dil Bechara

The two leading characters of the film are going to be played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi and the rest of the cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Milind Gunaji, Jaaved Jaaferi and more. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is produced by Fox Star Studios. The film’s shoot initially started with the name, Kizie Aur Manny and in February 2019 the title of the film was changed to Dil Bechara. The movie is going to have some great songs as it has been confirmed that A. R. Rahman is the music director for the film. This concept is not new because a Hollywood film has already done a blockbuster movie with the same title as the book.

The movie was initially going to get a theatrical release. But due to the COVID-19 lockdown, it is going to be released online on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. There are numerous fans of the film as well as the novel The Fault In Our Stars, so the crew has to live up to their expectations. Thus a number of other films like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, and Laxxmi Bomb are also going to follow Dil Bechara with an online release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Disney + is an Internet streaming platform started by The Walt Disney Company on November 12, 2019. In no time, the internet streaming service expanded from being active in 3 countries to be active in 30 countries.

