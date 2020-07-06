Dil Bechara Trailer: Celebs React To Sushant's Upcoming Film, Say It Is "all Things Love"

Dil Bechara is one of the most awaited films of Sushant Singh Rajput. As his film releases posthumously. the makers released the trailer today on July 6 on YouTube and Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media to appreciate the movie and express their thoughts on the trailer. Here's what they said.

Celebs reaction to Dil Bechara

Best wishes to you @CastingChhabra with your debut!!! We all feel your emotion at this moment.!!!! https://t.co/FbcgDJe2vK — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 6, 2020

Also Read: 'Dil Bechara' Trailer Out: Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Sure To Make You Emotional

Also Read: As 'Dil Bechara' Goes For OTT Release, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao All Hearts For It

#DilBecharaTrailer https://t.co/4m3SGUksc4

Heartbreaking to look at

Sushant is looking amazing

Just watched the trailer with a a very emotional feeling :( @itsSSR @sanjanasanghi96 @CastingChhabra cannot wait. — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) July 6, 2020

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film 'Dil Bechara' Gets Love From Industry

Also Read: Vikas Guppta Requests Makers To Release Sushant's Last Film 'Dil Bechara' In Theatres

Also Read: Sanjana Sanghi Shares Note On 'Dil Bechara's Release: 'Time To Celebrate A Legendary Life'

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Grooving With 'Dil Bechara' Co-star In BTS Video Goes Viral: Watch

This trailer is all things love !! â¤ï¸ iam sure people will give it lots n lots of love .. https://t.co/sX6irPa65K — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 6, 2020

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Promotes Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' With Heartfelt Note

Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies. â¤ï¸ðŸ’”â¤ï¸ðŸ’”â¤ï¸ðŸ’”â¤ï¸ https://t.co/RpexpyYJ0x — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 6, 2020

Also Read: Sushant Singh Case: 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Sanjana Sanghi To Record Statement On Monday

What a fantastic trailer!



Miss him. â¤ï¸ https://t.co/vNgpUwkBoL — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 6, 2020

Also Read: 'Jaandaar Banda Si': Diljit Dosanjh Recalls Meeting Sushant, Awaits 'Dil Bechara' Release

Also Read: Late Actor Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Leaves Mumbai Forever? Read Post

Also Read: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' And Other Much-awaited OTT Releases In July

Also Read: Armaan Malik Wins Hearts With Gesture For Sushant As Dil Bechara Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

Dil Bechara is an upcoming Bollywood movie which is officially based on the Hollywood movie called Fault in Our Stars. The latter is based on a novel by author John Green of the same name. After gaining a huge fan base as a novel and a movie, this story of two star-crossed lovers is now ready for its Bollywood debut.

The plot of Dil Bechara revolves around two youngsters a boy called Manny and a girl called Kizzie. The two go on a whirlwind romance and that also take them walking the streets of Paris, the city of love. There seems to be no villain in their love story except for cancer from which Kizzie is suffering.

Dil Bechara stars the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. Besides them, it also has Bengali actors Swastika Mukherjee and Javed Jaaferi and Saif Ali Khan in important roles. It is directed by Mukesh Chabra. Due to the current situation of Coronavirus lockdown, the makers have decided to release Dil Bechara on the Disney+Hotstar despite Sushant Singh Rajput's fans asking for a theatre release. Earlier today, the trailer of the movie was released along with the release date, July 24, 2020.

Watch the trailer of Dil Bechara here:

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Vow To Watch The Dil Bechara Trailer 'again And Again'

About the film, director Mukesh Chabra had revealed in an interview with a daily portal that Sushant Singh Rajput had said yes to Dil Bechara without even reading the script. He said that they had strong emotional connect and were very good friends. Sushant had promised to star in his film and kept his promise by joining the cast of Dil Bechara.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Said Yes To 'Dil Bechara' Without Reading The Script, Says Mukesh Chhabra

Also Read:Sanjana Sanghi Gets 'jitters' Before Dil Bechara Trailer Release, Says 'Stomach's Roaring'

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Trailer To Release On This Date; Details Inside

Image credit: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.