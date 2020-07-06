Dil Bechara Trailer: From '2:43 Mins Of Goosebumps' To 'heartbreaking', Fans Miss Sushant

The trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, has finally released on YouTube and social media. Dil Bechara was the last film Sushant Singh Rajput acted in before his death in June. The film is a Hindi retelling of John Green's bestselling novel The Fault in Our Stars.

Even before the trailer was released, netizens started to trend Dil Bechara online just to show their support for Sushant Singh Rajput. In fact, some netizens even vowed to watch the Dil Bechara trailer multiple times to make it trend on YouTube. Almost everyone on Twitter has a positive reaction to Dil Bechara's trailer. Here is what Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have to say about his very last film.

Netizens react to Dil Bechara trailer, claim they miss Sushant Singh Rajput

Above is the official trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara. Based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara will be a Hindi retelling directed by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi in the lead romantic roles. Moreover, Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent supporting role.

The movie was pushed back numerous times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is now set to release on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer for the film was released online on July 06, 2020. Fans unanimously praised the Dil Bechara trailer and many netizens also paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput in their social media posts.

Dil Bechara's trailer is out !!

Guys press the like button as much as possible to give a special tribute to SSR ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™



#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/M7aXXVVkVu — Tushar garg (@Tusharg06340124) July 6, 2020

It's awesome trailer,ðŸ’–ðŸ’–



Guys watch Sushant's last movie Dil Bechara trailer ðŸ’–ðŸ’”



We Missing you Sushant, ðŸ’–#DilBecharaTrailerOutNow#SushantSinghRajput



Here Is The linkðŸ‘‡https://t.co/HwNpsGLUWa pic.twitter.com/ZuZJyAiYCL — ð•ðšð«ð®ð§ðŸ’« (@_varunnn) July 6, 2020

There's a dialouge in the trailer of Dil Bechara where Sushant Singh Rajput says "janam kabh lena hai aur marna kab hai yeh hamare haat mein nahi hai". Still can't believe he is no more in this world. That line literally moved me. #DilBecharaTrailer #SushanthSinghRajput â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/frP96HTDqe — Bipin (@upib_) July 6, 2020

I just watched dilbechara trailer

I couldn't stop crying

I miss sushanth so much — Niâ·âŸ­âŸ¬ á´°² // ðŸ“Œ (@Spreadluv7) July 6, 2020

He gave one of his best and last performance and made us so emotional...Such a minuscule trailer but so many emotions.ðŸ’”

You will be missed! your legacy will be celebrated.â¤âœ¨#DilBechara#SushanthSinghRajput #SanjanaSanghi#SushantInOurHeartsForever — Kashif Mehdi (@KashifMehdi13) July 6, 2020

In a recent interview with a news portal, director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra, revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput said yes to Dil Bechara without even reading the script. The filmmaker further stated that Sushant Singh Rajput had promised to work in his film, as the actor knew that Mukesh Chhabra always wanted to direct his own film. Moreover, Mukesh Chhabra claimed that he wanted a friend like Sushant to play the lead role in his directorial debut film.

[promo from Dil Bechara trailer and Sanjana Sanghi Instagram]

