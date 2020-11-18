'Can Feel My Parents Smiling Down On Me And Blessing Me': Sonu Sood On Becoming State Icon

The Election Commission of India recently appointed Sonu Sood as the State Icon of Punjab. The Bollywood actor grew emotional and expressed how much he missed his mother and father. Sood recalled he always told them that he would make them proud, and will emerge out as a renowned figure across their native town Moga. Here is everything you need to know about Sonu Sood’s recent achievement.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood credited his parents’ blessings for his increasing popularity across the country. Speaking about becoming the State Icon of Punjab, the actor emotionally said he could feel his parents smiling down on him. Sonu Sood called this achievement a ‘big responsibility’, which he felt he was capable of shouldering. The star added he did not know where the energy was coming from, but he felt tremendous reserves of courage and strength within him.

Sonu Sood expressed that he prioritised his honest intentions and the love and belief of the people, who wanted him to be the Icon of Punjab. He added how they believed in him, and doubters could not take that away. Sood’s noble gestures towards students, stranded migrant labourers, patients, frontier workers, a circus troupe, and paramedics did not go unnoticed. A few months before being appointed as the State Icon of Punjab, he received the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the jury at the United National Development Programme (UNDP).

Congratulatory tweet by the Governor of Punjab

Recently, the Governor of Punjab VP Singh Badnore took to Twitter and congratulated the actor. He tweeted, “I congratulate @SonuSood the youth icon, appointed as the State icon by the #ECI to make people aware about ethical voting. Your efforts during the trying time of #Covid situation are widely appreciated. #GodBless”.

To which, Sonu Sood replied, ''Thank you so much for your encouraging words, sir. It’s been an honour that cannot be expressed in words. Humbled'' via tweet. Check out their Twitter posts:

I congratulate @SonuSood the youth icon, appointed as the State icon by the #ECI to make people aware about ethical voting. Your efforts during the trying time of #Covid situation are widely appreciated. #GodBless! pic.twitter.com/TsGemMoxhD — V P Singh Badnore (@vpsbadnore) November 17, 2020

Thank you so much for your encouraging words sir. It’s been an honour that cannot be expressed in words. Humbled 🙏 https://t.co/9KfJjQhzw0 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 17, 2020

