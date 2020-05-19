Sonam Kapoor To Madhuri Dixit: Female Actors Who Married People Outside Of Bollywood

Bollywood marriages are often considered to be a grand affair, especially if the wedding is reuniting two actors in the industry. However, some Bollywood female actors went the unconventional way and married men who are not a part of the industry. Some Bollywood actors, right from Madhuri Dixit to the most recent one, Sonam Kapoor, married men who are not a part of Hindi cinema. Let’s have a look at some other Bollywood female actors who married people from outside the film industry. Check out the list of female actors.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Shares Her ‘inspiration’ As She Celebrates Anniversary With Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with millionaire businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. Sonam Kapoor previously revealed that she met Anand Ahuja in 2015 when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She recalls that her friends had tricked her into meeting a guy and were actually trying to set Sonam Kapoor up with Anand Ahuja’s friend. Sonam Kapoor’s husband was completely unaware that she was the daughter of Anil Kapoor when they first met.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Businessman Husband Anand Ahuja's Lesser Known Facts

Shilpa Shetty

Actor Shilpa Shetty married London based businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. Shilpa Shetty first met Raj Kundra when she was in a business meeting to promote her perfume brand. In an interview with a magazine, Shilpa Shetty’s husband stated that he liked her simplicity. After a few twists and turns, the couple tied the knot in 2009. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kudra now share a son Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Esha Deol

Actor Esha Deol tied the knot with her childhood friend Bharat Takhtani in 2012. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani reportedly cut contact for ten years before reuniting and tying the knot. Esha Deol’s husband is a diamond merchant, just like his father. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani renewed their marital vows on August 24, 2017. The couple now has two daughters, Radhya Takhtani and Miraya Takhtani.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Gushes Over Anand Ahuja While He Holds A Puppy

Madhuri Dixit

Actor Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with doctor Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999. Madhuri Dixit surprised her fans when she tied the knot as she was at the peak of her career. A few years after the marriage Madhuri Dixit revealed that she met her husband at a family function in Los Angeles. She was surprised to know that doctor Shriram Nene had no idea that she was an actor and that’s she worked in Bollywood. She also stated that she got married because she was in love. Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene have two sons, Arin and Ryan Nene.

Celina Jaitley

Actor Celina Jaitley married Dubai based hotelier Peter Haag in an intimate ceremony in a lavish 1,000-year-old monastery in Austria on July 23, 2011. Celina Jaitley met her now-husband in Dubai via a common friend. She stated that he was a total gentleman, which attracted her to him. In August 2010, Peter Haag flew to India and proposed to Celina. The couple had a hush-hush engagement in September that year. The couple now has two win boys Winston and Viraaj Haag and a toddler named Arthur.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Mother-in-law Is All Praise On Her 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Anand Ahuja

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.