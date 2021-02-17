'Can't Wait To Hear Your Thoughts': Priyanka Chopra Gifts Memoir To Jada Pinkett

Actress Priyanka Chopra who is receiving love from all across for her latest released memoir Unfinished was recently appreciated by American actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Priyanka had gifted her signed copy of the memoir to the Hollywood star while expressing her excitement of hearing from Jada about her thoughts and feedback on the book.

Jada Pinkett Smith took to her Instagram stories and unboxed the gift that she received from the global sensation. In the video, she can be seen unboxing the gift that consists of Priyanka’s memoir Unfinished along with a sweet note from her. She captioned the story and wrote, “Congrats to my girl Priyanka Chopra for dropping her new book. Can’t wait to read it. “ Priyanka who was overwhelmed by the beautiful words of the actress was quick enough to repost the story on her Instagram and wrote, “Jad Pinkett Smith you are the best. Can’t wait to hear your thoughts.”

In her memoir, the actress has opened up several unheard stories of her life. Her memoir talks about her relationship with her husband Nick. She has written about several marriage rituals such as Griha Pravesh (housewarming ceremony) in Los Angeles, and others that were special to her. Several chapters also talk about various special moments with her friends and family. The actor-turned-writer has also opened up about the racism she has suffered in the USA to how she was once asked to get plastic surgery done for herself.

In the last few years, Priyanka has been busy while acing up her career in the Hollywood industry as she has some amazing projects in her kitty including the Amazon series Citadel, The Matrix 4, Text For You, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which she will produce with singer husband Nick Jonas. Apart from this, she is currently basking on the success of her latest released film titled The White Tiger that featured Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles.

