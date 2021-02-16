Here's why Priyanka Chopra was dropped from two films post-Miss World win. Details Inside

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of her latest released memoir, Unfinished where the actress has penned some unheard stories of her personal, professional life. After winning the Femina Miss India contest in 2000 and getting global recognition, the actress began her journey in the entertainment industry. In her memoir, the actress opened up about how she was replaced in two films due to a botched surgery.

Priyanka Chopra shares experience of working with Vijay

The actress had signed around four films but due to her disfigured face, she was replaced in two films. However, the fourth film which she had signed turned out to be the first film she shot and it was a regional film. The regional film titled Thamizhan was a Tamil action drama film directed by Majith. The film starred superstar Vijay as a crusading lawyer. The actress shared her experience of working in the film and wrote that the film was a perfect way to start her career in the industry. She also feels blessed to be a part of the team that respected her as a newcomer. The actress also wrote about how the team never mention pr spoke about her surgery which improved her confidence. Despite the film being in Tamil, an alien language for her, she wrote that she somehow managed to learn the language with the help of her Tamil coach on the shooting sets.

Priyanka Chopra praised her co-actor whom she wrote as a “gifted and gracious actor” who tremendously inspired her during the shooting. Vijay was already a huge star by then and every day, Priyanka mentioned that the shooting sets would be surrounded by his fans who used to excitedly wait to catch a glimpse of the star. The Aitraaz actress mentioned that she was completely in awe of the actor’s spirits to shoot for fifteen hours and yet wait back to click pictures with his fans.

“Vijay’s humility and generosity with fans made a lasting impression on me.” She then narrates that 14-15 years later Thamizhan's shoot, she remembered Vijay while shooting for a portion of the pilot episode of her hit international television series ‘Quantico’ in front of the New York Public Library. A lot of her fans gathered to see the shoot. Taking a cue from Vijay, she said that during the lunch break, Priyanka Chopra interacted and clicked pictures with her fans. “I thought about my very first co-actor ever and the example he’d set.”

Vijay received a terrific response for his latest released movie Master which turned out to be the first big film to release in cinemas post lockdown. Master emerged as a huge success and in many ways, it kick-started the cinema business down South despite the limitations of 50% seating capacity. The multilingual film was scheduled to release in summer 2020. However, due to the on-going global pandemic, the release of the film was delayed. Along with Vijay and Vijay Thalapathy, the ensemble star cast of the film also has Malavika Mohan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Sriman, Srinath, Sanjeev Gouri Kishan, Brigida and VJ Ramya, among others

