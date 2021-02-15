Priyanka Chopra on favouritism in Bollywood: 'It lacks giving other people opportunity'

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently shared her thoughts on one of the most popular topics about favouritism in the Hindi film industry. The topic had gained more prominence in the past after several eminent celebrities spoke about star kids getting more leverage in the industry than people with a non-filmy background. Priyanka who appeared on Lilly Singh’s chat show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh while promoting her latest released memoir, Unfinished, opened up about favouritism that exists in the industry. While talking about it, she even mentioned addressing the subject in her book as well.

Priyanka Chopra's thoughts on favouritism in Bollywood

During her appearance on the show, the actress was asked if she has faced hurdles in her career due to favouritism by Lilly to which The White Tiger star said,

"Yeah, actually, I have written about it in my book quite a bit. The terrible thing about favouritism is... It's okay, everyone wants to take care of their families, right? We all want to take care of our friends and families, create opportunities. I want to do it." However, Priyanka mentioned that supporting one’s friends and family members should not mean shutting out others completely.

Continuing, she laid stress on the fact that people should be considerate enough to give opportunities to others as well. "I think for people who have a large table, wouldn't it be better if we just start extending the table instead of just monopolising it? That’s kind of the thing about favouritism. It lacks giving other people the opportunity to also have a seat at the table," she concluded.

In the last few years, Priyanka has been busy while acing up her career in the Hollywood industry as she has some amazing projects in her kitty including the Amazon series Citadel, The Matrix 4, Text For You, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which she will produce with singer husband Nick Jonas. Apart from this, she is currently basking in the success of her latest released film titled The White Tiger that featured Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles.



