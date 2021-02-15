Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Surprise Each Other On Valentine's Day, Share Adorable Pics

Even though actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are miles apart, yet their romantic and lovable gestures for their partners on Valentine’s Day just stole the heart of their fans. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a picture from her room where she was surrounded by a sea of red roses. Clad in a white dress, the actress looked at the roses in awe and was missing her husband on the special day. She captioned the post and wrote, “Wish you were here @nickjonas just a couple of roses.” Nick was quick to comment under the post and wrote, “Just a few” with a smirking emoticon.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' surprise on Valentine's Day

Apart from Priyanka, Nick also received a beautiful surprise that was planned by his wife on Valentine’s Day. Nick shared a glimpse of the breathtaking surprise that showed his terrace beautifully decorated with candles and “I Love You” written with rose petals. Coming home to such a mesmerising surprise, Nick took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Came home after a long day on the set to this lovely surprise from Priyanka Chopra, all the way from London. I love you, babe. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Earlier, on February 14, the actress also shared a beautiful picture with Nick Jonas on Instagram from one of their photoshoots while professing her love for him. In the picture, the actress can be seen looking at Nick with love while touching his face amid the amazing picturesque landscape. She captioned the post and wrote, “My forever Valentine. I love you.” Nick poured in his love for the picture with several heart shape emoticons. The adorable gestures of the two did not end here, Nick took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture from one of their trips where the two can be seen horse ridding by a beach. Promising to be by her side in all the ups and down’s in their life, the Jonas Brother boy band singer wrote, “Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back.”

