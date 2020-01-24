If You Are A Capricorn, THESE Are The Bollywood Celebs Who Share Your Zodiac Sign

Capricorn belongs to the Earth element and is represented by the sea-goat. People born between December 22 and January 20 belong to this zodiac sign and possess some of the typical characteristics such as they are ambitious, sensitive, determined and hard-working. Many leading ladies of Bollywood are Capricorns in their zodiac calendar. Here is a list of a few Bollywood Capricorn celebrities:

Deepika Padukone

One of the most popular actors in Bollywood currently, Deepika Padukone falls under the Capricorn zodiac having been born on January 5. She is known to be a hard-working and disciplined actor within the industry. In an interview with an entertainment portal, she reportedly confessed that she had also tried to bring some discipline into the life of her husband, Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone is also known for being ambitious and, despite a rough patch in her career and her battle with depression, the actor has emerged stronger delivering one hit after another at the box office. These traits make her one of the most famous Bollywood Capricorn celebrities.

Vidya Balan

Born on January 1, Vidya Balan is also a Capricorn and possesses characteristics typical to the zodiac sign. She is one of the few actors in the industry who are known for their disciplined lifestyle and exceptional work ethics. She recently essayed a strong character in the Bollywood blockbuster Mission Mangal. Capricorns are also known for being charming, and this holds true for this actor. Such characteristics make Vidya Balan one of the popular Bollywood Capricorn celebrities.

Twinkle Khanna

Mrs Funnybones of Bollywood is another one of the popular Bollywood Capricorn celebrities. Born on December 29, Twinkle Khanna is a true Capricorn, possessing all the qualities typical to this sign. She is known as a hardworking professional who manages her independent business of interior decoration, writes books and also takes care of her two children. Her charming personality came through when she appeared on a talk show, Koffee with Karan, and gave blatant answers to all of Karan Johar’s questions, winning the heart of the nation with her witty words.

Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram, Vidya Balan Instagram, Twinkle Khanna Instagram

