Cardi B Tweets About Applying For Nigerian Citizenship, Nigerian Government Responds

Bollywood News

Amidst the rising tensions between the U.S.-Iran rapper Cardi B tweeted out that she is applying for Nigerian citizenship, check out the response she got.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
cardi b

American rapper and singer Cardi B tweeted that she is planning to apply for Nigerian citizenship. The Bodak Yellow singer made this tweet with regard to the ongoing tension between the U.S. and Iran. Cardi B also bashed U.S. President Donald Trump in her tweet. Read on to know more details about this story.

Cardi B planning to apply for Nigerian citizenship?

Cardi B is currently one of the most popular rap artists in the world. The Bodak Yellow singer has won several accolades in her short career. Apart from her music, Cardi B is also known for making some pretty bold statements. The American rapper has never shied away from expressing herself and making a comment about ongoing issues.

Currently, the ongoing issue between the U.S. and Iran is causing major headlines. Both the nuclear power nations are currently under a constant tussle over the death of General Qasem Soleimani. Among this ongoing U.S.- Iran tensions, Cardi B took to Twitter made a comment about it.

Also read | Cardi B Hits Back At Mean Comment By Twitter User On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

In her tweet, Cardi B talked about the memes that are being circulated online based on the U.S.-Iran tensions. She said that this issue is no joke. She then went on to mention that these memes are especially no joke for those who belong to New York. Cardi B then bashed U.S. President Donald Trump. She said that it is sad that this man (President Donald Trump) is putting American lives in danger. The dumbest move by Trump to date, Cardi B further added. She then concluded her tweet by saying that she is applying for Nigerian citizenship.

Also read | Ezra Miller, Cardi B And Other Celebs Who Had Bizarre Fashion Moments In 2019

While many of Cardi B fans commented on this tweet like a joke, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigeria’s diaspora commission, responded to Cardi’s tweet. The Chairman responded to Cardi B’s tweet and responded that Nigeria cannot wait to receive Cardi B again. Our doors are open, sister, the Chairman further added. Check out Cardi B and Nigeria’s diaspora commission’s interaction here.

Also read | Cardi B's Noble Deed For Christmas Will Make You Fall In Love With Her

Also read | Cardi B Fans Are Rooting For Her To Cheat On Husband Offset With Her Bodyguard; Here's Why

 

 

