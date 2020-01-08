Cardi B Tweets About Applying For Nigerian Citizenship, Nigerian Government Responds

American rapper and singer Cardi B tweeted that she is planning to apply for Nigerian citizenship. The Bodak Yellow singer made this tweet with regard to the ongoing tension between the U.S. and Iran. Cardi B also bashed U.S. President Donald Trump in her tweet. Read on to know more details about this story.

Cardi B planning to apply for Nigerian citizenship?

Cardi B is currently one of the most popular rap artists in the world. The Bodak Yellow singer has won several accolades in her short career. Apart from her music, Cardi B is also known for making some pretty bold statements. The American rapper has never shied away from expressing herself and making a comment about ongoing issues.

Currently, the ongoing issue between the U.S. and Iran is causing major headlines. Both the nuclear power nations are currently under a constant tussle over the death of General Qasem Soleimani. Among this ongoing U.S.- Iran tensions, Cardi B took to Twitter made a comment about it.

In her tweet, Cardi B talked about the memes that are being circulated online based on the U.S.-Iran tensions. She said that this issue is no joke. She then went on to mention that these memes are especially no joke for those who belong to New York. Cardi B then bashed U.S. President Donald Trump. She said that it is sad that this man (President Donald Trump) is putting American lives in danger. The dumbest move by Trump to date, Cardi B further added. She then concluded her tweet by saying that she is applying for Nigerian citizenship.

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

While many of Cardi B fans commented on this tweet like a joke, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigeria’s diaspora commission, responded to Cardi’s tweet. The Chairman responded to Cardi B’s tweet and responded that Nigeria cannot wait to receive Cardi B again. Our doors are open, sister, the Chairman further added. Check out Cardi B and Nigeria’s diaspora commission’s interaction here.

@iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience . https://t.co/BjE2un0XfZ — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 3, 2020

