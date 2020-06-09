CarryMinati & Bhuvan Bam have hilarious names for each other on their pics with a twist

It seems the YouTubers are enjoying transforming themselves into women, albeit in the form of pics. After Ashish Chanchlani’s female version attracted lot of love and proposals, the latest to try the trend was CarryMinati aka Ajey Nager. The online sensation was left in shock after transforming himself into a woman, with the help of an app.

Posting the snap of himself with long hair, sunglasses and a backpack on Twitter, CarryMinati was speechless.

Here’s the post

He also responded to a fan who wrote that he was looking ‘manhus’ (bad), asking as if he was trying to look cute.

Toh mein konsa cute banne ki koshish kar raha hoon — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) June 8, 2020

The post also drew a funny response from Bhuvan Bam, who twisted his name, like the twisted picture, to ‘Ajita Nagariya.’

Ajita NagariyaðŸ¥° — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 8, 2020

When Bhuvan commented, CarryMinati also twisted his picture into his female version and gave him a new name, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram.’

Here’s the post

Satyam Shivam Sundaram ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/mnbLNmc1GK — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) June 8, 2020

Some netizens also quipped that their 'rishta pakka ho gaya' (relationships getting fixed) and they also brought in Ashish Chanchlani, who had also posted a picture combining both his versions and even adding a baby to it.

Are aaj do rishte pakka ho gaye. Ek @CarryMinati aur ek apna @Bhuvan_Bam. Mubarak ho.. — Ð¼å‚à¸ ï¼°Å˜Ñ”ð•–ð“ ð“’ð‘’â„•à¸„ (@manpreetcena09) June 8, 2020

Ashis bhai ka6 to rista pakka hoke...shadi or bacche vi ho gaye..ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/DwCr5JPiIK — Durba Roy (@DurbaRoy14) June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, CarryMinati, after the controversy surrounding the deletion of his TikTok vs YouTube: The End, came up with his latest video, Yalgaar, which has already collected 67 million views in 3 days. Bhuvan Bam, on the other hand, was hailed for his recent episode on the ‘Lifelines of Society’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

