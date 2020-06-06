Did You Know Wily Frenzy Aka Yash Nagar Is CarryMinati's Elder Brother?

The YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carryminati took the internet by storm after he finally released his latest rap song titled Yalgaar on YouTube. After making headlines for his roast on TikTokers which was later taken down by YouTube, Carryminati has struck back with the rap song Yalgaar today which soon started trending #1 on YouTube and Twitter. Ajey released his new track in collaboration with the record producer/DJ Wily Frenzy yet again.

Carryminati had released two songs in collaboration with Wily Frenzy before Yalgaar, titled Zindagi and Warrior. Furthermore, Wily Frenzy's Instagram feed is full of pictures with Ajey Nagar. Therefore, a couple of questions arose in the minds of several Carryminati fans, including, "Who is Wily Frenzy?", "Is Wily Frenzy Carryminati's brother?", "What is Wily Frenzy's real name and how is he related to Carryminati?". If you too are looking for answers for all these questions then read below to know all about Wily Freny and his relation with Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati.

Everything you need to know about Wily Frenzy and his relation with YouTuber Carryminati

After researching a lot about the record producer and DJ Wily Frenzy, we found out that Wily Frenzy's real name is Yash Nagar, confirmed music streaming platforms like Spotify and Gaana to name a few. Furthermore, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Wily Frenzy also took to Instagram and shared a picture with his mother and Carryminati to wish her as he wrote, "Tujhe sab hai pata meri maa #happymothersday". Both Ajey Nagar and elder brother Yash Nagar quite often post pictures with each other on their Instagram handles. The brother-duo has also attended a lot of stage shows, fanfests and other events together which is pretty evident from their Instagram handles. Check out the posts below:

Recently, Carryminati took to Instagram stories to thank his elder brother for helping him with his latest track Yalgaar amid lockdown, calling him his "backbone". He also took a dig at everyone who threw shade at him during the YouTube VS TikTok row as he wrote: "I guess you hurt one person, you hurt the whole family". Wily Frenzy soon reposted the story and captioned it 'Familia', a Spanish word which means 'family' in English. Check out the story below:

Check out the music video of Carryminati's 'Yalgaar' below:

(Image credit: Carryminati Instagram and Wily Frenzy Instagram)

