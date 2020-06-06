'Yalgaar' Meaning In English: What Does CarryMinati's Song Title Mean?

Youtube sensation CarryMinati has been in the spotlight ever since his YouTube vs TikTok controversy. CarryMinati garnered a huge fan following when his video regarding the YouTube vs TikTok controversy was removed by the platform. This enraged many fans who thought that the video taken down was unfair.

Now, in response to all his haters, CarryMinati has released his new rap song, titled Yalgaar. While the song was loved by CarryMinati's fans, many wondered about the meaning of word Yalgaar. Below is the meaning of Yalgaar in English and Hindi.

Yalgaar meaning in English and Yalgaar meaning in Hindi

Also Read | Sunny Leone Shares A Moment Of Pride As Daughter Nisha Weber Tries Horse-riding

Yalgaar, also sometimes spelt at Yalghaar, is a Marathi-Sanskrit word that means Attack Or Assault in English. 'Yal' means neck in English, while 'Gaar' means mud. Combining the two together gives Yalgaar which literally means putting someone's neck in the mud. Therefore, the modern meaning of the word means to attack or assault someone. The word has the same meaning in Hindi as it does in Marathi. So, even in Hindi, Yalghaar means to attack someone.

More about Yalgaar song released by CarryMinati

Also Read | Paul McCartney Recalls 1964 Incident To Condemn George Floyd's Death, Feels 'sick & Angry'

Above is CarryMinati's latest song, Yalgaar, that he shared on his official Youtube channel. This song is supposed to be a reply to all his trollers and haters. In the song, the Youtuber talks about how he achieved his popularity through hard work and dedication. He also hit back at haters and those who were trying to take him down. Fans adored CarryMinati's latest song and flooded social media with praises for the Youtuber.

Also Read | CarryMinati Releases New Rap Song 'Yalgaar' Hitting Back At Trolls: Watch

One fan on social media called Yalgaar "angaar", which literally means fire. The entire song was sung by Ajey Nager, aka CarryMinati himself. CarryMinati also penned down the hard-hitting lyrics for the song. Yalgaar was composed and produced by Wily Frenzy.

CarryMinati even started the song with his iconic catchphrase, "Toh Kaise Hai Aap Log", which he uses at the beginning of all his Youtube videos. The entire song represents CarryMinati's feelings during the whole YouTube vs TikTok drama that put his channel in jeopardy. Moreover, at one point in the song, CarryMinati also indirectly throws share at Tik Toker Amir Siddique.

Also Read | CarryMinati’s 'Yalgaar' Sends Fans Into Frenzy As They Hail The Rap Song As ‘angaar’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.