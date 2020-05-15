CarryMinati tops trends over deleted video: Celebs back him; KRK hails YouTube for move

With the emergence of online platforms like YouTube and TikTok, many stars who have flourished and have attained popularity. Be it serious news, funny videos or performance-based acts, many have become famous, some even more than film actors and singers. Not just that, they also enjoy a fan following in millions.

READ: Faisu Khan Responds To Carry Minati's Accusations, Denies Making Any Calls Or Threats

This was evident when fans of YouTuber CarryMinati took him to the top of the Twitter trends after his TikTok vs YouTube: The End roast video was deleted by YouTube for violating its ‘terms of service.’ At the time of publishing the story, the top four trends on Twitter were all related to CarryMinati, with hashtags like #justiceforcarry, #bringbackcarrysvideo, #shameonyoutube being used by the fans.

Even the celebrities came out in CarryMinati’s support. Another star who gained prominence with videos on YouTube, Ashish Chanchlani used the #justiceforcarry hashtag and termed YouTube's decision ‘disappointing and a shocker.’

I know people, this is very disappointing and a shocker.#justiceforcarry — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) May 14, 2020

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli termed the video as a ‘fun roast.’ He wrote that keeping the controversy aside, he was rooting for CarryMinati and urged him to ‘keep the good content’ coming.

It was just a fun roast, @CarryMinati. Everything else aside, I'm rooting for you. Keep the good content coming in buddy 👍⚡🔥 #carryminati #carryminatiroast — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) May 14, 2020

READ: Carry Minati's Net Worth Indicates How The 20-yr-old Became 'Roast King Of India'; Read

Kamaal Rashid Khan, however, felt that the decision taken by YouTube was ‘perfect’. He felt abusing was not the right way to gain popularity.

So finally @YouTubeIndia has deleted the #carryminatitiktokroast video n it’s 100% perfect decision. #YoutubeIndia should delete all such videos, which are having abuses to teach lesson to those who want to become famous by abusing only. Roast if you have talent, not only abuses. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 15, 2020

KRK also termed it as a victory of TikTokers over YouTubers. The Ek Villain actor also recalled how CarryMinati had roasted him and he was fine with it because CarryMinati had taken his permission.

It’s not only that #carryminatitiktokroast video is down but it’s the win of #tiktokers against YouTubers. #tiktokers warned him, that they can put down his video and they did it. Means #tiktokers openly challenged and done it. So congratulations to them for winning first round. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 15, 2020

Hey people please note @CarryMinati roasted me also. But He asked me before to make the video. And if someone else will also roast me with my permission then no problem at all. I hate those ppl who roast without permission. So then I make them upload sorry video also. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 15, 2020

What is the controversy?

For the unversed, CarryMinati’s YouTube vs TikTok: The End video reportedly set records to be the most-viewed video on YouTube in the span of 24 hours. The video got mixed reviews for its flurry of abuses and his comments on popular TikTok star Amir Siddiqui took an ugly turn after accused CarryMinati of cyber bullying.

The video that reportedly gained 70 million views in a week was pulled down by YouTube over its abusive content.

READ: CarryMinati's 'Tik Tok Vs YouTube' Video Deleted, Fans Demand 'justice' For Him

READ: Carry Minati Praised By Ajaz Khan After Initial Criticism; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.