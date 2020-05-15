CarryMinati's 'Tik Tok Vs YouTube' Video Deleted, Fans Demand 'justice' For Him

CarryMinati had managed to attract a lot of attention with his most recent roast video, Youtube Vs Tik Tok. He has taken a direct hit at the famous Tik Tok celebrity, Aamir Siddiqui with the video. In the video, CarryMinati could be seen roasting the self-proclaimed social influencer, Amir Siddiqui, and garnered a lot of attention online. But his video was currently removed from the platform due to reportedly violating its Terms of Service. This is not the first time that CarryMinati has experienced a trending video getting removed by Youtube. While CarryMinati would be feeling extremely sad for his video, but his fans are also feeling the same. Read more to know about fan reactions to CarryMinati’s video being deleted.

Fans react to CarryMinati's deleted video

CarryMinati’s fans certainly seem to be extremely furious to see one of the most successful videos of his channel being taken down. This video was so popular that it managed to bring in over 7 million views under a week and also doubled CarryMinati’s subscriber count from 8 million to over 16.6 million. Fans have been sharing their views about the video being deleted on their social media. As of now, #CarryMinati and #JusticeForCarry are the two most trending hashtags on Twitter. Here are some fan reactions about CarryMinati’s deleted video.

Fan reactions for CarryMinati's deleted video

This is not done @YouTubeIndia



Why you Removed Most Liked Indian Video?? We want that video back or apology #JusticeForCarry #carryminati pic.twitter.com/p7JmzjKllX — Prince gwala (@Princegwala3) May 15, 2020

Youtube can allow all this crap ~~But a guy who is doing right thing video is removed.... We want video back.....



Shame on youtube #carryminati #justiceforcarry #shameonyoutube pic.twitter.com/O30szClhen — Crusher (@Crusher_ItsRG) May 15, 2020

And @YouTubeIndia you should really be ashamed. There are thousands of tiktokers and channels spreading vulgarity and nudity content and you chose to ban this video which is not only a strong one but an authentic one #justiceforcarry this guy is one of the reasons I watch youtube pic.twitter.com/DDcMlst3A2 — Ashutosh (@Ashutos15548219) May 15, 2020

#justiceforcarry #justiceforlakshaychaudhary #BanTikTokInIndia @YouTubeIndia what is this policy ..this is totally unfair , this guys havn't spread any hate , they delivered content on public demand The pure intension is only entertainment ,Justice for @CarryMinati @PHDuser — Bhushan (@Bhushan_9894) May 15, 2020

