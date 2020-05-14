Carry Minati Praised By Ajaz Khan After Initial Criticism; Watch Video

Carry Minati in this time of quarantine has become one of the most popular Youtube creators. His skills and reactions to various topics have made him gain about 15.3 million subscribers. His fans seem to stick around and are extremely loyal towards the content creator. They have always loved and supported him. But his recent video titled YouTube vs TikTok has gone viral and a lot of people are sharing it on their social media. Popular TikToker Ajaz Khan recently praised YouTuber Carry Minati after criticizing him initially. Take a look at the video here to know more.

Ajaz Khan praises Carry Minati after criticizing him initially

Ajaz Khan had taken to his vlog and had expressed that what Carry Minati did by roasting the TikTokers was wrong. On the next day, he again took to his vlog and expressed that his son was angry on him for calling Carry Minati wrong. After this Ajaz apologised to Carry Minati. All of this was turned in to a video and was released by the meme page RVCJ Movies. Take a look.

In the video, Ajaz was compared with the constricts of the Mentos ad 'Aam Zindagi vs Mentos Zindagi'. He was first heard threatening Carry Minati for the comments he made on the TikTok army. After which his son enters the video and that's when the Bigg Boss fame Ajaz took a U-Turn. He then praised Carry Minati for the videos he is making. Ajaz also told that his son told him that the YouTuber is not a bad person.

For the same, fans have trolled Ajaz Khan. A fan wrote, "Aareh wah bhai kaise U turn mari hai aapne." Another one wrote, "Bachhe ka bahana dene laga Ye kehna chahiye ki ham darr gaye". Another one wrote, "Arey mein bekaar mein isko gaali dey gaya roza kharab kr diya mujhy kiya pta ye chipkli kbhi b badal skta hai iski maa ka lakad baga marun."

