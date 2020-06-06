Will Hrithik Roshan Pull Off Tom Cruise' Action In Indian Version Of 'Mission Impossible'?

The latest movie in the Mission Impossible franchise was Mission Impossible: Fallout. Tom Cruise returns in the sixth instalment of Mission Impossible to reprise his role as the special agent, Ethan Hunt. This time he fights a group of terrorists who plan to detonate three plutonium cores for a nuclear attack in three different cities.

Accompanying him in the task is his Impossible Missions Force (IMF) team who helps him stop this carnage. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie has some high octane action sequences. If this movie is remade in Bollywood, here is the cast who would be perfect for the roles.

Ethan Hunt- Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has already impressed the audience with his brilliant acting and action sequences in movies like Dhoom 2, Krish, Bang Bang and War. Not to mention he stepped into Tom Cruise’s shoes in the movie, Bang Bang which was inspired from Knight and Day. Thus, he seems to be the only character perfect to play this role.

August Walker- Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff proved his mettle in a lot an of action movies and is one of the greatest action heroes in India. He also starred against Hrithik Roshan in War and the two impressed the audience greatly. Hence, it is only right that he should be recast as Hrithik’s antagonist in the Bollywood version of Mission Impossible: Fallout.

Julia Meade- Katrina Kaif

The chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif was highly praised by the audience, especially in Bang Bang. Hence, it would be apt for Katrina to essay the role of Ethan Hunt’s wife on screen.

Ilsa Faust- Priyanka Chopra

Ilsa Faust is an anti-hero who later switched sides to Ethan Hunt’s team. Having performed brilliant action sequences in Quantico, Priyanka Chopra seems perfect to play this role.

Solomon Lane- Anil Kapoor

Solomon Lane is the other antagonist in Mission Impossible: Fallout. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor seems perfect to play this role, not to mention he was a part of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol before.

Alanna Mitsopolis- Deepika Padukone

Also known as White Widow, Alanna is an activist and philanthropist who secretly funds her work by dealing with illegal weapons and money laundering. Deepika Padukone might be able to play this role perfectly on the screen.

Luther Stickell- Jackie Shroff

Luther Stickell is the only other character in the Mission Impossible franchise who appears in all the series besides Tom cruise. He is one of the main members of his team who aids him in his different missions.

