Sonam Kapoor Birthday: THIS South Indian Actor Could Play Her In 'Veere Di Wedding' Remake

Veere Di Wedding is a popular Bollywood romantic comedy. The movie is about a group of four female friends and the incidents that follow when they reunite for one of their weddings. The friends also rediscover themselves in the journey while the wedding is also in jeopardy. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie released in 2018 and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Today is Sonam’s birthday, on that note here’s the cast for a South Indian remake of the film.

Kalindi Puri- Rashmika Mandanna

She is the main character whose wedding is the premise of the movie and for which the four friends reunite. Rashmika Mandanna would be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Also Read: Will Chris-Rosamund's Chemistry Be As Good As Arjun-Preethi In Hollywood Remake?

Avni Sharma- Rashi Khanna

She is one of the four friends in the group who is single, but whose mother is constantly trying to pair her off with boys for marriage.

Image credit: Sonam Kapoor Rashi Khanna

Sakshi- Sai Pallavi

She is the third friend in the group who leads a wayward lifestyle who is estranged from her husband. Sai Pallavi with her fiery attitude would be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Swara Bhaskar Instagram, Sai Pallavi Instagram

Meera- Anushka Shetty

She is the fourth friend in the group who is settled abroad having married outside her community. Anushka Shetty might be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Shikha Talsania Instagram, Anushka Shetty Instagram

Also Read: If '13 Reasons Why' Is Remade In India, Will Alia Bhatt As Hannah Baker Be Convincing?

Rishabh Malhotra- Rana Dagubatti

He is the fiancé of Kalindi who also lands in trouble due to money frauds committed by his father. Rana Dagubatti would be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Sumeet Vyas Instagram, Rana Dagubatti Instagram

Bhandari- Dhanush

Bhandari is the guy who is very interested in Avni, however, she is not. But then towards the end, it is hinted that they might actually start seeing each other. Dhanush would be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Vishwas Kini Instagram, Dhanush Instagram

Avni’s mother- Revathi

Avni’s mother is always concerned about her daughter’s marriage and tries to pair her off with any boy she meets. Revathi would be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Neena Gupta Instagram, Revathifansclub Instagram

Cookie Chachu- Kamal Hassan

He is Kalindi’s uncle who is also one of her biggest support systems. Kamal Hassan would be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Vivek Mushran Instagram, Kamal Hassan Instagram

Also Read: Will Hrithik Roshan Be A Perfect Hannibal Lecter In 'The Silence Of The Lambs' Remake? See

Also Read: Will Hrithik Roshan Pull Off Tom Cruise' Action In Indian Version Of 'Mission Impossible'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.