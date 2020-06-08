Will Chris-Rosamund's Chemistry Be As Good As Arjun-Preethi In Hollywood Remake?

Arjun Reddy is a Telugu movie which became a huge craze down in the South. The movie revolves around the character, Arjun Reddy Deshmukh who is an alcoholic surgeon and with a furious temper. He also falls in love with a girl, Preethi. But soon everything starts going downhill when their relationship takes a tragic turn and Preethi marries another man.

The film was adapted in Hindi for Bollywood and the key role was essayed by Shahid Kapoor. On that note, here’s a Hollywood cast if Arjun Reddy is made in Engish.

Arjun Reddy Deshmukh- Chris Hemsworth

Arjun Reddy Deshmukh is the main character in the movie. He starts off the movie as a regular boy but with temper issues. However, towards the end, he turns into an alcoholic. Chris Hemsworth had essayed a similar transformation of personality for the character, Thor in Avengers: Endgame. Thus he would be the perfect choice to essay such a character on screen.

Preethi Shetty- Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike would be perfect to play the docile girlfriend of Arjun Reddy. She had already portrayed such a character in Pride and Prejudice and their innocent look will only add more to the character.

Shiva- Liam Hemsworth

Shiva is the closest friend of Arjun Reddy in the movie who goes to great length to help his friend. Knowing the chemistry between the two Hemsworth brother, Liam seems perfect for the role.

Amit- Jonah Hill

Amit is the antagonist of Arjun Reddy who tries to beat him in everything. He also misbehaves with Preethi, Arjun’s girlfriend. Hollywood actor, Jonah Hill would be perfect for this role.

Arjun Reddy’s grandmother- Betty White

Arjun Reddy is very close to his grandmother in the movie. He also brings his girlfriend to meet her and the form an instant bond. Betty White would be perfect to play this role.

Keerthi- Kiera Knightley

Keerthi is one of the closest friends of Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in the films. Hollywood actor Kiera Knightley would be perfect to play this role.

Arjun Reddy’s father- George Clooney

Arjun Reddy’s father is an important character in the movie. He throws out his son after he is arrested for creating a ruckus at Preethi’s wedding. George Clooney would be perfect to play this role.

