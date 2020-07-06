Did You Know That Ranveer Singh’s Grandmother Was A Popular Bollywood Actor In The '40s?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been quite vocal about his family over the course of his career so far. However, not many know that the actor has a connection to Bollywood from his past. It has been reported that Ranveer Singh’s grandmother was a Bollywood actor in the 1940s. Singh’s grandmother Chand Burke was a popular name in the film industry back then and had done films in both Hindi and Punjabi languages. On the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s birthday, here are some interesting facts about his grandmother that not many know about.

ALSO READ: Anisha Padukone's 'shuddh Desi' Wishes On 'jijaji' Ranveer Singh's Birthday Are Unmissable

Ranveer Singh’s family

Ranveer Singh’s grandmother Chand Burke was born in a Christian family in what would later become Pakistan. After the partition, the actor chose to live in India. She made her acting debut in 1946. She started her acting career with the Hindi film Kahan Gaye. It has been reported that she fell in love with Niranjan, who is the writer and director of the film. She got married to him before the film released.

(Eagle Home Entertainments YouTube Channel)

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Quiz: Find Out If You Are Ram, Bittoo Sharma, Ricky Bahl Or Murad Ahmed

Ranveer Singh’s grandmother continued to work in Hindi as well as Punjabi cinema. She did some films in the Punjabi language in the 1950s and 60s. She did some films titled Dhola, Pardesan, Kaude Shah, Mutiyaar, Shah Ji, amongst others. For her exceptional dancing skills, she reportedly came to be known as ‘Dancing Lily of Punjab'. She also played a pivotal role in the film titled Boot polish which was produced by Raj Kapoor.

In 1954, Chand Burke reportedly separated from her husband. Chand Burke and Niranjan filed for divorce and separated mutually. She married architect and businessman Sunder Singh Bhavnani. From her marriage with Sunder Bhavnani, she had two children Tonya and Jagjit. Chand Burke wanted her son to follow her footsteps and become an actor. However, he followed his father and became a businessman.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Popular Songs From His Films That Can Be Used In Weddings

Chand Bruke’s son Jagjit has two children Ranveer Singh Bhavnani and Ritika. Ranveer Singh’s grandmother Chand Burke passed away in 2008, just two years before Ranveer Singh was slated to make his Bollywood debut. There have been speculations that Ranveer Singh is related to Sonam Kapoor. However, not many know exactly how they are related to one another. According to reports, Ranveer Singh’s grandfather was the brother of Sonam Kapoor’s maternal grandmother.

Ranveer Singh is married to actor Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were together for six years before tying the knot. The actors had a Konkani wedding ceremony on November 14, while a traditional Sindhi wedding ceremony was held the very next day. They also had a grand wedding reception in Mumbai a few days later.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Movies Over The Years That Were Trendsetters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.