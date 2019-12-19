'Cats' Cast Urges Audience To 'give A Chance To The Feline World' After Trailer Backlash

The Cats cast is urging the audience to give their film a chance amidst the backlash the trailer of the film received. The film was released on December 16, and apprehension was visible among moviegoers regarding this film depicting the feline world. Read on to know more about this story:

Cats cast: Give the movie a chance

Cats was one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. This movie is an onscreen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of the same name. Cats, apart from being an onscreen adaptation of a famous musical, also boasts a stunning ensemble cast. The film also features a track composed by Taylor Swift titled Beautiful Ghosts. Idris Elba, Dame Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, and many more are part of this ensemble cast.

But right from the time that the trailer of Cats was released, it received severe backlash. Fans of the Webber production were quick to point out its unrealistic portrayal and several even pointed out the failed combination of humans in catsuits. Many of the Cats cast members talked about the film and the backlash it received before its Lincoln Centre premiere in New York City.

Robbie Fairchild, who plays the role of Munkustrap, said that he finds it cool to be a part of a musical that has become a mainstream topic of discussion. He then referenced Avatar and how it was judged beforehand but then went on to do well in its global ticket sales. Danny Collins who plays the role Mungojerrie in Cats also commented by stating that no other movie has ever portrayed cats in a human-like manner and vice versa. He further added that he is amused by the strong reactions to the trailer but is happy that people are taking interest in the film and not just letting it go.

Naoimh Morgan, who plays the role of Rumpleteazer, added that she was surprised by the reaction. She said that people who are not aware of the musical are bound to question the film. But once you see the movie and give it a chance, you will forget these issues. She also said that after a certain point in the film, you will just start appreciating the story and the whole new world that has been explored in their film Cats.

