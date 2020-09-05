CBI & AIIMS Team At Sushant's Residence With Sister Mitu, Pithani, Neeraj & Keshav

In the latest development, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu was present at the late actor's Bandra residence along with a CBI team and three members of the AIIMS panel on Saturday.

Sources informed Republic TV that Mitu Singh was accompanied to Sushant's Bandra house by Sushant's flatmate Siddarth Pithani, cook Neeraj and Keshav.

The CBI team was seen recording visuals of the terrace of the building. Three doctors from the AIIMS board in Mumbai went along with the CBI team to Sushant's residence.

Sushant's sister with CBI at his Bandra residence

NCB to produce Showik, Miranda in court

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is all set to produce Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in the court on Saturday. The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the ongoing 'drug angle' probe in the Sushant's death case. The arrests were made after marathon questioning since Friday morning and house raids. As per sources, NCB team has collected crucial data evidence including phone, and laptop after raids at Rhea's residence.

Sources have quoted NCB official and told Republic TV that the agency will seek custody of Showik and Miranda. They added that both will be interrogated in custody to unravel more details about the procurement, transportation and usage of the narcotics. Sources said that the agency has a "strong case" and it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case. Reiterating that houses of Showik and Miranda were being searched as per "procedural" action, sources said that the agency has gathered additional evidence after raids. They also said Rhea can be summoned soon, however NCB in its official statement after arrest said that there should not be any speculation in this regard.

NCB arrests Showik & Miranda

The duo - Showik Chakraborty (Rhea's brother) and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda - were arrested after Showik allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - actor Rhea Chakraborty. NCB has booked the duo under IPC sections 20 (B) -deals with production, possession, transportation, and usage of cannabis, 28 (counterfeit), 29, and 27 (A). Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was allegedly in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources. Showik and Miranda's arrests are in addition to the arrests of three others - Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ibraham and Zaid.

