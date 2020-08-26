These Are The 4 Big 'technical Lapses' CBI Has Found In Mumbai Police's Sushant Probe

In a sensational development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the CBI has found big "technical lapses" in the investigation done by the Mumbai Police. Top sources in the investigating agency informed Republic Media Network that the probe team has found that certain procedures like (1) maintaining the "sanctity of the crime scene" were not followed as many people were allowed to enter the crime scene.

'Summons sent to irrelevant people'

The CBI is also (2) probing whether some leniency was shown towards a few people and they were not arrested or examined by Mumbai Police, sources said. The agency is probing this angle but has not mentioned any names. The CBI has made multiple visits to Cooper Hospital as they are (3) not convinced with the autopsy report of the late actor and has found some lapses there too, sources said. The Mumbai Police spent a large amount of time in probing (4) professional rivalry but however, whether there was a foul play in the actor's death was not the key focus of the probe, sources added.

The development comes a day after two senior Mumbai Police officers were grilled by the CBI at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai. The CBI had asked the two officers to bring some documents linked to the case, sources said. Two Mumbai police officers are also present at the DRDO guest house at the time of publishing. On Saturday, the CBI team reached Bandra Police Station and questioned the Mumbai Police on why they did not approach another team of doctors or experts for a second opinion on the autopsy report of the late Bollywood actor.

READ | CBI's Sushant probe LIVE updates: Pithani & others grilled again; notice to Cooper on Rhea

Mumbai Police criticized for its probe

A number of questions have been raised over the Mumbai Police's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Immediately after Sushant's death the Mumbai Police had claimed that it was suicide, but facts, evidence and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative. Even Maharashtra Government and Rhea Chakraborty were adamant and backed Mumbai Police to probe the case, despite the force not registering an FIR in the case. Former Zone 9 DCP Paramjitsingh Dahiya has also been accused of not taking the complaint made by Sushant's kin earlier in February seriously.

READ | Sushant's family lawyer demands Rhea Chakraborty's arrest as narcotics angle emerges

The Supreme Court also has slammed the Mumbai Police for quarantining IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who arrived in the city to investigate the case. The apex court has told the Mumbai police to cooperate with the CBI in the probe.

READ | NCB to probe Sushant case narcotics angle; 4 officials meet director over ED's Rhea info

READ | CBI finds technical lapses in Mumbai Police's Sushant probe; cops arrive at agency again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.