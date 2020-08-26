CBI Finds Technical Lapses In Mumbai Police's Sushant Probe; Cops Arrive At Agency Again

Top sources in the CBI on Wednesday informed Republic Media Network that the agency has found "technical lapses" in the probe conducted by the Mumbai Police into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The development comes a day after two senior Mumbai Police officers were grilled by the CBI at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai. The CBI had asked the two officers to bring some documents linked to the case, sources said. Two Mumbai police officers are also present at the DRDO guest house at the time of publishing.

CBI questioned Mumbai Police on Saturday

On Saturday, the CBI team reached Bandra Police Station and questioned the Mumbai Police on why they did not approach another team of doctors or experts for a second opinion on the autopsy report of the late Bollywood actor. Mumbai Police had earlier been criticized for its investigation in the case before the Bihar Police started probing the matter, following which it was transferred to the CBI. The Supreme Court also has slammed the Mumbai Police for quarantining IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who arrived in the city to investigate the case. The apex court has told the Mumbai police to cooperate with the CBI in the probe.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has come across a narcotics angle amid its probe into any financial irregularities in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has summoned Rhea Chakraborty's former talent manager Jaya Saha. The development comes after Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”.

Narcotics dept to discuss ED drug reference

On Monday, a top ED source told Republic TV that ED has shared evidence of Rhea Chakraborty's use and dealing in narcotics with the CBI. Sources also informed Republic TV that senior officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will meet later in the day in Delhi to discuss the ED reference with reference to Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats and suspected links with drug dealers and dealings with banned substance and narcotics.

CBI sources have told Republic TV that an AIIMS panel will probe the homicide angle in the death case. The agency is yet to summon Rhea and her family members but sources said it is ready to quiz the main accused in the case with a set of 24 questions.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement denying that the actor has “never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She’s ready for a blood test at any time.” He hasn't said anything about allegations of dealing in them, however.

